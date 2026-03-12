$1 Million Gift Accelerates Cancer Research at Nova Southeastern University, Bringing Royal Dames' Total Support to Nearly $7 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Dames of Cancer Research, Inc., has awarded a $1 million gift to Nova Southeastern University (NSU) to accelerate NSU's next phase of cancer research focused on developing therapies and treatments for glioblastoma, melanoma, and brain, breast, pediatric, and prostate cancers.

The gift, their largest single-year donation, brings the organization's cumulative support of NSU's cancer research to nearly $7 million.

The Royal Dames of Cancer Research, Inc., present NSU President & CEO, Dr. Harry Moon, with $1 million gift towards NSU's cancer research efforts.

The Royal Dames' sustained commitment has helped expand NSU's cancer research infrastructure, advance innovative laboratory studies, and position the university as a leader in cancer research. Their partnership with NSU is one of South Florida's most enduring philanthropic collaborations.

"This partnership represents something far deeper than financial support," said Carole Nugent, immediate past president of the Royal Dames of Cancer Research. "We've watched NSU's research program grow from its early days to becoming a center of innovation. Our members are committed to turning patients' hopes into reality–not just survival but thriving after diagnosis."

NSU President and CEO Harry K. Moon, M.D., is partnering with the Royal Dames to elevate the university's position as a regional hub for cancer research, attracting top researchers and scientists to advance studies that can speed medical breakthroughs and drug therapies to elevate treatments and the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

"The Royal Dames understand that the most effective cancer research requires sustained and substantial investment," Dr. Moon said. "Their commitment, loyalty, and generosity have been instrumental in building our capacity to develop the next generation of cancer treatments that are not only more effective but also less harmful to patients."

Royal Dames members can visit NSU's research laboratories to witness how their donations translate into scientific progress, a level of transparency and engagement that sets the partnership apart.

The Royal Dames represent a unique model of collective philanthropy. The organization's members, described as a close-knit sisterhood, support each other through personal challenges while pooling their resources and efforts to fund life-saving research.

"We're not just writing checks. We started this journey believing that research could change outcomes for cancer patients," said Sophia Mylona, president of the Royal Dames of Cancer Research. "We are invested in understanding the research and in representing NSU's voice in the community, ensuring that our contributions have maximum impact. This is about giving researchers the resources they need to turn scientific possibilities into patient reality."

The Royal Dames organization has seen significant growth and impact in recent years. Membership is up by 35 percent since 2020 and its philanthropic funding capability has increased from $500,000 in 2020 to more than $1 million in 2026.

About the Royal Dames of Cancer Research

The Royal Dames of Cancer Research is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Fort Lauderdale, dedicated to funding cancer research at Nova Southeastern University. Founded in 1969 and pivoting to focused cancer research fundraising in 2008, the organization has contributed nearly $7 million to advance innovative treatment development. The Royal Dames maintains Charity GuideStar and Charity Navigator ratings and operates with a volunteer-driven model to maximize research funding impact.

About Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact in 2026. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu.

