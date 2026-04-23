NSU Named as the Coordination Hub for Coral Reef Research in the Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Southeastern University's (NSU) National Coral Reef Institute (NCRI) has been designated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as the Atlantic Reef Research Coordination Institute.

This designation authorizes increased funding for coral reef research at NSU, and makes NSU the coordinating hub for research and restoration projects supportive of natural resource management across Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Researchers from the National Coral Reef Institute at Nova Southeastern University conduct an underwater coral reef survey, collecting data to support ongoing research and restoration efforts.

NCRI was selected through a highly competitive process among leading research institutions across the Atlantic basin, pointing to NSU's proven track record in leading coral reef research and conservation in the region.

NCRI's multidisciplinary group of coral reef researchers conducts research to better understand and address the challenges facing the world's coral reefs and inform best management practices. NSU has pioneered the protection and restoration of Florida's Coral Reef, from the identification of the drivers of decline to advancing innovative coral propagation techniques for reef restoration.

"This is what excellence in research looks like," said NSU President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harry K. Moon. "This designation positions NSU as a national leader in coral reef research and restoration, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to accelerate our work to improve ocean health in support of the blue economy."

Under the leadership of NCRI Executive Director Joana Figueiredo, Ph.D., NSU scientists and their Atlantic partners plan to use the additional federal funding to support research in three priority areas this coming year: water quality, invasive species, and coral propagation, in service of sustaining Florida's Coral Reef, the only barrier reef in the continental United States, as well as the reefs surrounding Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The team at NSU's National Coral Reef Institute is honored to lead the Atlantic Reef Research Coordination Institute," Figueiredo said. "Our selection is a testament to the quality of our research and ability to lead multi-institutional collaborative projects in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our goal is to advance science-based management in support of NOAA's implementation of the National Coral Reef Resilience Strategy."

The federal Coral Reef Conservation Act of 2022, as part of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act required NOAA's Coral Reef Conservation Program to designate two reef research coordination institutes, one in the Atlantic and one in the Pacific. NSU and the University of Hawaii were selected through a national competitive process that included a technical merit review open to 32 coral reef research centers. The Reef Research Coordination Institutes have been tasked with the following critical functions:

Conduct federally direct research to fill national and regional gaps.

Collaborate with relevant states, territories, non-governmental organizations, and more.

Assist in the implementation of the National Coral Reef Resilience Strategy and coral reef action plans.

Build non-federal capacity for management and restoration practices.

Conduct public education and awareness programs.

Additional details about federal funding are expected in the coming months.

Learn more about the NSU National Coral Reef Institute: https://www.nova-ncri.org

Learn more about NOAA's Coral Reef Research Centers: https://coralreef.noaa.gov/about/crrc-and-rcci

About Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu.

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University