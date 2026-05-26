NSU President Harry K. Moon to Serve as Executive Committee Officer for Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) president and chief executive officer Harry K. Moon, M.D., FACS, FRCSEd, has been selected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF), an association representing Florida's private, nonprofit colleges and universities.

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) president and chief executive officer Harry K. Moon, M.D., FACS, FRCSEd, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, representing private, nonprofit colleges and universities in Florida.

Dr. Moon's one-year term begins June 1. He will work alongside higher education leaders throughout Florida to help guide ICUF's strategic priorities, advocating for policies and initiatives that strengthen access to higher education, workforce development, student success, and research innovation.

"Florida's independent colleges and universities play an important role in preparing the next generation of leaders and professionals who will serve our communities and drive economic growth," Dr. Moon said. "I am honored to serve in a leadership capacity with ICUF and collaborate with colleagues across the state to advance student opportunity, innovation, and the future of higher education in Florida."

"Nova Southeastern University's remarkable growth as a research institution and its commitment to expanding student opportunity reflect the kind of leadership that is helping shape Florida's future workforce," said Bob Boyd, president and chief executive officer of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. "Dr. Moon has demonstrated a strong ability to connect innovation, academic excellence and workforce needs, and we are excited to welcome his perspective and leadership to the ICUF Executive Committee."

About the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida

The ICUF is a diverse association of 30 private educational institutions. Each ICUF institution is a Florida-based, nonprofit school and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. These colleges and universities have diverse students, campuses, and missions, offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, and continuing education programs. With enrollments ranging from 450 to 21,000, ICUF institutions serve more than 160,000 students at more than 200 locations in Florida.

About Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest, private, research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu.

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University