$1 Movies are Back with Regal's Summer Movie Express

News provided by

Regal

May 22, 2024, 13:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Tuesday, June 11, moviegoers of all ages can climb aboard the Summer Movie Express at Regal to enjoy a great selection of movies. During the nine-week festival, over 400 Regal theatres will offer two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 for only $1.

"The Summer Movie Express is back in a big way this year with all movies now only $1," said John Curry, SVP of Commercial at Regal. "We are excited to welcome families, daycares, clubs, and all moviegoers back to Regal for this annual summer tradition. We have a great selection of movies each week providing endless entertainment at an affordable price."

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. Admission to these kid-friendly movies is only $1 per ticket with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Summer Movie Express 2024 movie lineup features two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 starting June 11 through August 7.

6/11 & 6/12

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

6/18 & 6/19

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Angry Birds 2

6/25 & 6/26

Despicable Me 3

Migration

7/2 & 7/3

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

PAW Patrol: The Movie

7/9 & 7/10

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

7/16 & 7/17

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sonic the Hedgehog

7/23 & 7/24

Trolls Band Together

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

7/30 & 7/31

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Kung Fu Panda 3

8/6 & 8/7

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Sing 2

Make every summer movie outing even more enjoyable by including cinema favorites like Pepsi, popcorn, ICEE, Dippin' Dots, or a Super Pretzel as part of the feature presentation. All Summer Movie Express guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin' Dots add-on.

To see a list of participating theatres, visit the Summer Movie Express 2024 page. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the mobile app, and at REGMovies.com.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,785 screens in 426 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:
Richard M. Grover
Head of Marketing, Regal
(865) 925-9539

