Regal Announces Industry Vet Rob Westerling as New SVP of US Content

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal today announced Rob Westerling has been appointed Senior Vice President of US Content officially starting on Monday, June 3. Westerling is an industry vet with over 23 years of experience, including 21 years previously with Regal. He will oversee all US film buying and programming responsibilities while continuing to foster and grow relationships with film studios and content providers.

Rob Westerling SVP of US Content Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"As we evolve our global film structure, I am truly excited to welcome Rob back to Regal where he will oversee our US film team," stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Regal. "Rob has a proven track record with Regal and our distribution partners that will be critical moving forward as we position the company for continued growth and success."

"I am thankful to have the opportunity to return to Regal and work alongside one of the most passionate teams in exhibition," stated Rob Westerling, SVP of US Content for Regal. "Building on the strong relationships with our studio partners, I am truly excited for Regal moviegoers as we continue to innovate and evolve the moviegoing experience."

Most recently, Westerling served as Vice President of Content and Programming for Harkins Theatres in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to Harkins, Westerling worked in many capacities for Regal starting in 2001 at West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee. He then transitioned to the theatre support office in 2005, where he quickly rose through the ranks of the film team, becoming Head of Film in 2018.

Westerling will be based in the Knoxville office.

About Cineworld Group:

Cineworld Group operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Cineworld Group is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

Head of Marketing

Regal

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal