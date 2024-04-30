Early Birds Can Now Catch Weekend Savings at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning May 4, Regal moviegoers can catch Early Bird ticket pricing for movies before 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer. Starting as early as 10:00 a.m., tickets will be available for $5-$8 depending on location.

"The summer movie season is here, and we are excited to have our guests start their day at Regal with the latest Hollywood blockbuster at an amazing price," said John Curry, SVP Commercial at Regal. "We have a great lineup of movies beginning this weekend with The Fall Guy and to celebrate, Regal is offering Early Bird ticket pricing for movies before noon on Saturdays and Sundays all summer long."

Early Bird pricing starts this weekend where Regal guests can enjoy recent releases including The Fall Guy for $5-$8 depending on location and then catch future hit movies like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, IF, Furiosa, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Moviegoers who want to see these summer blockbusters in a premium format can pay a small upcharge to the Early Bird admission price for 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX showtimes scheduled before noon.

Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com. For those looking for the ultimate value in frequent moviegoing, Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies whenever and wherever they want. Movie lovers can subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app or website.

