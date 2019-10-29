1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rupi Kaur Offers Gorgeous Boxed Set of "milk and honey" and "the sun and her flowers"

"We are thrilled to present this stunning package to Rupi's passionate and loyal following," said Kirsty Melville, president and publisher of Andrews McMeel Publishing, Rupi's U.S. publisher. "Beautifully designed by Rupi, The Rupi Kaur Boxed Set will delight fans with its exquisite simplicity and elegance. It will be welcomed as a memorable gift, both to give and receive."

"Rupi Kaur is an icon to women around the world. This high-quality boxed set features her trademark creative flair and brings together her complete works to date. Fans will treasure this collection for years to come," said Nita Pronovost, vice president and editorial director of Simon & Schuster Canada, Rupi's Canadian publisher.

An extraordinary literary sensation, Kaur and her message of hope, healing, and empowerment continues to resonate with a rising global generation. milk and honey celebrates the challenges and triumphs facing the modern woman. In strikingly personal, yet widely relatable poems accompanied by original illustrations, she challenges the idea that women should be quiet, gentle, and submissive and instead encourages women to be strong, powerful, and proud. Each of the four chapters ("the hurting," "the loving," "the breaking," and "the healing") serves a different purpose and explores the many kinds of pain and healing of life's experiences. From breakups to trauma, Kaur leads readers through life's most bitter moments to find their hidden sweetness.

A beautiful complement to milk and honey, the sun and her flowers is a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing. Ancestry and honoring one's roots. Expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself. Divided into five chapters and illustrated in Kaur's signature style, the sun and her flowers is a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming. A celebration of love in all its forms.

Both milk and honey and the sun and her flowers have captivated readers since the time of publication (in 2015 and 2017, respectively). milk and honey remained on the New York Times and The Globe and Mail bestseller lists for more than three consecutive years; the sun and her flowers debuted at #1 on the New York Times, The Globe and Mail, and other international bestseller lists and remained on the New York Times list for 73 consecutive weeks. A runaway international success, the books have been translated into 40 languages. In addition to writing and illustrating, Rupi performs her poetry and spoken word pieces to capacity audiences and to worldwide acclaim.

About Andrews McMeel Publishing

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent, and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, illustrated humor, and children's books. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information, visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

About Simon & Schuster Canada

Simon & Schuster Canada is a division of Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation. Simon & Schuster is a global leader in the field of general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for consumers of all ages, across all printed, electronic, and audio formats. Its divisions include Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, Simon & Schuster Audio, Simon & Schuster Digital, and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information about Simon & Schuster Canada, visit simonandschuster.ca.

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, VP Marketing

khilliard@amuniversal.com, 816.581.7497

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing

Related Links

http://www.andrewsmcmeel.com

