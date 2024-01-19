1 Person Dead, 3 Injured After a Truck Accident in Mustang Ridge, TX

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, shares news regarding the fatal truck accident resulting in the death of 50-year-old Arnulfo Perez and the injury of three others. The accident occurred on December 22, 2023 at around 12:50 p.m. in Mustang Ridge, TX.

Details About the Mustang Ridge Truck Accident:

Omar Perez-Paredes, 25; Israel Perez-Paredes, 19; and Arnulfo Perez were heading eastbound in a Ford Econoline van on S.H. 130 at the intersection with U.S. 183 when the accident happened. According to reports, a northbound 18-wheeler, operated by an unnamed 80-year-old man, allegedly ran a light. This led to a serious T-bone collision involving the front-end of the 18-wheeler and the passenger side of the Ford van.

Arnulfo Perez died from his injuries in the crash. Omar and Israel Perez-Paredes both suffered suspected severe injuries, while the man in the 18-wheeler had minor injuries. EMS transferred the injured victims to local medical facilities to receive treatment. The investigation of this accident is ongoing.

