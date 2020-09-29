$1 Tacos Are Back At Taco Cabana

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate National Taco Day at Taco Cabana! On Sunday, October 4, the brand is offering a selection of its popular tacos for $1. Guests can enjoy their choice of the classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef tacos this weekend.

$1 tacos are available in restaurant, drive-thru, via mobile order through the MyTC! App and for curbside pick-up.