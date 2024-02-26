TACO CABANA LAUNCHES NEW MENU INNOVATION TESTS IN SELECT TEXAS LOCATIONS

News provided by

Taco Cabana

26 Feb, 2024, 20:23 ET

Al Pastor Street Tacos and Torta available in Houston and Loaded Fries available in El Paso beginning Feb. 28, while supplies last

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is excited to announce the launch of several new menu item tests this month. Beginning Wednesday, February 28, in select Houston locations, two iconic Mexican dishes will be available: Al Pastor Street Tacos and Al Pastor Tortas. Referred to as trompo in different regions of Mexico, al pastor roughly translates to "shepard style" in English. Taco Cabana's recipe includes diced pork marinated in a combination of dried chilies and spices. Guests can select from the following al pastor items:

Continue Reading
Taco Cabana Al Pastor Street Tacos and Torta
Taco Cabana Al Pastor Street Tacos and Torta

  • Street Tacos - 3 pack quantity tacos of pork al pastor topped with cilantro and onions
  • Torta - pork al pastor with refried beans, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Also launching on 2/28 in ALL El Paso locations are the new Tex-Mex inspired loaded fries dishes: Carne Asada Loaded Fries and Chili Cheese Fries. Featuring Taco Cabana fan-favorite ingredients like carne asada and the recently reintroduced chili con carne, the loaded fries are an irresistible fusion of flavors. More about the limited time offerings below:

  • Carne Asada Loaded Fries - features seasoned french fries, carne asada, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
  • Chili Cheese Fries - includes seasoned french fries topped with queso and chili con carne

All items will be available in their respective markets starting Wednesday, February 28, 2024.*Available while supplies last.

"We are excited about these new products and the new flavors we are bringing to our pantry. This is just a small glimpse into the innovation we are rolling out to the entire system later in the year," says Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana.

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com/ or call 1-855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

SOURCE Taco Cabana

Also from this source

TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES NEW LIMITED TIME MENU ITEMS, INCLUDING ALL NEW FISH TACOS, CHILAQUILES BOWLS AND A MARGARITA FEATURING BIG RED®

TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES NEW LIMITED TIME MENU ITEMS, INCLUDING ALL NEW FISH TACOS, CHILAQUILES BOWLS AND A MARGARITA FEATURING BIG RED®

Taco Cabana is excited to announce several new limited-time-only menu items hitting restaurants this month that fans will love! This month Taco...
TEXAS BRISKET BACK AT TACO CABANA!

TEXAS BRISKET BACK AT TACO CABANA!

Taco Cabana and Texas brisket fans rejoice! Back by overwhelming popular demand, Taco Cabana announces the return of Mesquite-Smoked Brisket at all...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.