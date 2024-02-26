TACO CABANA LAUNCHES NEW MENU INNOVATION TESTS IN SELECT TEXAS LOCATIONS

Al Pastor Street Tacos and Torta available in Houston and Loaded Fries available in El Paso beginning Feb. 28, while supplies last

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is excited to announce the launch of several new menu item tests this month. Beginning Wednesday, February 28, in select Houston locations, two iconic Mexican dishes will be available: Al Pastor Street Tacos and Al Pastor Tortas. Referred to as trompo in different regions of Mexico, al pastor roughly translates to "shepard style" in English. Taco Cabana's recipe includes diced pork marinated in a combination of dried chilies and spices. Guests can select from the following al pastor items:

Taco Cabana Al Pastor Street Tacos and Torta

Street Tacos - 3 pack quantity tacos of pork al pastor topped with cilantro and onions

3 pack quantity tacos of pork al pastor topped with cilantro and onions Torta - pork al pastor with refried beans, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Also launching on 2/28 in ALL El Paso locations are the new Tex-Mex inspired loaded fries dishes: Carne Asada Loaded Fries and Chili Cheese Fries. Featuring Taco Cabana fan-favorite ingredients like carne asada and the recently reintroduced chili con carne, the loaded fries are an irresistible fusion of flavors. More about the limited time offerings below:

Carne Asada Loaded Fries - features seasoned french fries, carne asada, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

features seasoned french fries, carne asada, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream Chili Cheese Fries - includes seasoned french fries topped with queso and chili con carne

All items will be available in their respective markets starting Wednesday, February 28, 2024.*Available while supplies last.

"We are excited about these new products and the new flavors we are bringing to our pantry. This is just a small glimpse into the innovation we are rolling out to the entire system later in the year," says Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana.

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com/ or call 1-855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

SOURCE Taco Cabana