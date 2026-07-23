1 YouTube Ensemble Channel, Toys And Colors, Launches First Ever Toy Line Inspired by Characters and Content

The imagination-inspiring role play toy line from Bonkers Toys is available now at Target

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonkers Toys, known for its expertise in creating toys and collectibles inspired by top YouTube channels and New Media brands, brings the imaginative world of one of the largest kids' YouTube channels to life with the first ever line of toys based on Toys And Colors. The collaboration allows children to engage with their favorite Toys And Colors characters and themes through physical play, mimicking real-world scenarios and building confidence in a fun, colorful, and educational space. Families can now purchase the Toys And Colors product line at Target.

Bonkers Toys’ new toys based on the popular YouTube family channel, Toys And Colors, merges digital content with physical play. The Toys And Colors Mystery Treasure Chest captures the channel’s adventurous themes and is now available at Target. Bonkers’ Toys And Colors toys appear as larger-than-life ‘playable prop’ replicas within the channel content, pre-seeding the toy line with viewers and creating a deeper connection.

Toys And Colors is part of the pocket.watch creator portfolio, the first and largest next-gen creator media company behind global franchises. Since joining forces with pocket.watch in 2021, Toys and Colors has grown into one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world, consistently ranking among the platform's top-viewed destinations for families. The channel captivates audiences with an ensemble cast of kids, aunties and uncles who create relatable and engaging skits.

Bonkers' new toy line directly integrates with the content, reflecting key themes and play patterns featured on the channel. All toys in the line appear as larger-than-life 'playable prop' replicas within the channel content, an innovative approach that ensures a cohesive and memorable experience for young fans. The videos featuring 'playable props' had total views of over 500 million in the first six months. Real size versions of the toys also make an appearance in the channel's content.

"With Toys and Colors, families can explore a creative universe brimming with excitement, humor, playfulness, and lovable characters," said Brian Bonnett, Founder and CEO, Bonkers Toys. "We are excited to offer an authentic way to engage with the Toys And Colors universe with a comprehensive product line that encourages imaginative learning and merges digital with physical play. The 'playable props' strategy is a unique and ownable approach to pre-seeding the toys within the channel's regular content, creating a deeper connection with viewers before the toys hit retail. We executed this in a way that felt authentic to the channel."

"Toys and Colors has always been about sparking imagination through sensory-driven play, and this collaboration with Bonkers Toys brings that experience beyond the screen and into the hands of families," said Chase Landau, Senior Vice President of Talent and Strategic Partnerships at pocket.watch. "Together, we've created a toy line that captures the creativity, curiosity, and joy at the heart of the brand, giving fans a whole new way to experience the world of Toys and Colors."

"We're thrilled to partner with Bonkers Toys and pocket.watch to bring the world of Toys and Colors to life through this exciting new interactive toy line at Target," said Tim Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer of Toys and Colors. "From the very beginning, our goal has been to inspire creativity, imagination, and learning through play. Seeing those values come to life in products that families can enjoy together is incredibly rewarding, and we can't wait for fans to experience them."

For ages 3+, the Toys And Colors product line embodies role-play, educational content, and community-focused videos, translating the channel's essence into tangible play experiences. Some of the key products in the collection include:

Toys And Colors Mystery Treasure Chest: A captivating item that mirrors the channel's adventurous themes. Each set comes with 26 accessories--everything little ones need to unleash their imagination and sail the high seas! Includes a treasure chest with working lock, a plush parrot, spyglass, gold coins, a treasure map and much more! SRP $49.99 at Target

A captivating item that mirrors the channel's adventurous themes. Each set comes with 26 accessories--everything little ones need to unleash their imagination and sail the high seas! Includes a treasure chest with working lock, a plush parrot, spyglass, gold coins, a treasure map and much more! SRP $49.99 at Target Toys And Colors Ice Cream Parlor: A playset that encourages imaginative role-play, social interaction, and building real-world skills. Each set comes with 10 mystery surprise accessories--everything children need to open shop--including ice cream scoops, cones and toppings in a variety of flavors. SRP $49.99 exclusively at Target

A playset that encourages imaginative role-play, social interaction, and building real-world skills. Each set comes with 10 mystery surprise accessories--everything children need to open shop--including ice cream scoops, cones and toppings in a variety of flavors. SRP $49.99 exclusively at Target Toys And Colors Mystery Medical Kit: Designed for nurturing play, the Mystery Medical Kit teaches empathy and basic care concepts through interactive play. Each Kit comes with 10 mystery surprises, including a medical case, ear & nose scope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff and much more—everything a budding doctor or nurse needs to learn that caring for others is an all-ages privilege! SRP $32.99 at Target

About Toys And Colors

Toys and Colors is YouTube's #1 kids ensemble and the world's leading live-action kids channel, captivating families with imaginative storytelling, music, and play-based adventures. The franchise reaches 137M subscribers across its channels, generating 3.1B monthly global views and 161B lifetime views, and continues to expand across platforms with hit series streaming on Hulu and Amazon, original music available wherever fans listen, and a toy line launching at retail this fall. Through every video, song, and product, Toys and Colors inspires kids to build confidence, navigate big feelings, and discover the power of imagination and creative play.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a leading creator media company, pioneering the transformation of digital creators into global entertainment franchises. Through original content, consumer products, and distribution across leading platforms, pocket.watch delivers trusted, high-quality entertainment for Gen Alpha everywhere. Recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2025, pocket.watch is redefining the future of entertainment and shaping the digital creator economy.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of digital creator led videos, is distributed globally on over 43 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the massively popular animated series Love, Diana.

For more information about the pocket.watch portfolio of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch, or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq, and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has established itself as a leader in New Media, YouTube and Creator-driven toys and merch. As the first licensee for Ryan's World, Bonkers helped pioneer this space with standout products like the Giant Mystery Egg and Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Building on that success, Bonkers Toys has partnered with top digital creators—including Aphmau, Genevieve's Playhouse, LankyBox, Moriah Elizabeth, PrestonPlayz, Skibidi Toilet, Unspeakable and Warrior Cats to develop best-selling toy lines that resonate with today's audiences. The company's portfolio of award-winning products has been featured across major national outlets, including the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Parents, Good Housekeeping, and NBC Nightly News. For more information, visit BonkersToys.com.

SOURCE Bonkers Toys