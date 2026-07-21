Bonkers Toys to Launch New Aphmau Toys at Retail Including a MyStreet line and Cat Café Playset

San Diego Comic-Con attendees will be the first to shop Bonkers' new Aphmau toys available exclusively at the Aphmau booth in limited quantities

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonkers Toys, known for its expertise in creating toys and collectibles inspired by top YouTube channels and New Media brands, launches a new line of toys based on Mega Minecraft YouTube creator, Jessica Bravura, also known as Aphmau. The collection will include the first ever MyStreet plush and collector figures that celebrate the finale of Aphmau's blockbuster YouTube series. Bonkers will also launch toys inspired by Aphmau's regular YouTube content, including an exciting new Cat Café Surprise Set. For the first time ever, Aphmau will have a booth at San Diego Comic- Con, where attendees will have the first opportunity to purchase key items from the line exclusively at the Aphmau booth #221. This initial launch at SDCC will be followed by the nationwide retail launch in August.

Bonkers Toys launches new toys based on Mega Minecraft YouTube creator, Aphmau, including the first ever MyStreet plush and collector figures that celebrate the finale of Aphmau’s blockbuster YouTube series.

Bonkers' MyStreet products are inspired by the highly anticipated two-part finale, returning this year on Aphmau Diaries YouTube channel. The long-running Minecraft content phenomenon follows Aphmau and her friends through slice-of-life adventures with a magical twist. The series finale marks a significant moment for the franchise, driving increased fandom and excitement.

"We anticipate a strong reception for our Aphmau products, with special items launching at San Diego Comic-Con in limited quantities before a nationwide retail release in August," said Julie Splendoria, Vice President of Marketing, Bonkers Toys. "The MyStreet collection offers fans an opportunity to bring home their beloved MyStreet characters and provides a tangible connection to Aphmau's world, translating the adventure, friendship, and playful drama that millions have come to love into inspiring toys and collectibles."

"We've poured so much love into this collection, drawing inspiration from the stories we've told, the adventures we're still creating, and the amazing community that's been with us every step of the way," said Aphmau. "Getting to share these toys with fans at our very first San Diego Comic-Con booth makes this launch even more exciting, and I can't wait to see everyone start collecting them!"

Key items in the line include:

Aphmau MyStreet Mini Mystery Plush: Fans can now interact with their favorite MyStreet superstars for the very first time with super soft 6" mystery plush including Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, KC Cat, Kim Cat, Garroth Cat, Travis Cat, and Lucinda Cat. SRP $11.99

Fans can now interact with their favorite MyStreet superstars for the very first time with super soft 6" mystery plush including Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, KC Cat, Kim Cat, Garroth Cat, Travis Cat, and Lucinda Cat. SRP $11.99 Aphmau MyStreet Classic Plush: For the very first time, fans can bring home plushies of MyStreet's superstars in cool surprise mystery packs. The 11" huggable plush offers tangible, cuddly representations of MyStreet icons, Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, and KC Cat. SRP $21.99

For the very first time, fans can bring home plushies of MyStreet's superstars in cool surprise mystery packs. The 11" huggable plush offers tangible, cuddly representations of MyStreet icons, Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, and KC Cat. SRP $21.99 Aphmau MyStreet MeeMeow Collector Figures: The cast of Aphmau's hit YouTube webseries, MyStreet, has been im-meow-talized as adorable MeeMeow figures. The detailed figures are perfect for display and imaginative play, capturing the essence of Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, KC Cat, Kim Cat, Garroth Cat, Travis Cat, and Lucinda Cat - all shrouded in mystery blind packs. SRP $5.99

The cast of Aphmau's hit YouTube webseries, MyStreet, has been im-meow-talized as adorable MeeMeow figures. The detailed figures are perfect for display and imaginative play, capturing the essence of Aphmau Cat, Aaron Cat, Zane Cat, KC Cat, Kim Cat, Garroth Cat, Travis Cat, and Lucinda Cat - all shrouded in mystery blind packs. SRP $5.99 Aphmau MyStreet Collector Figure 4-Pack: Aphmau's heart, Aaron's strength, Zane's sarcasm and KC's cuteness have made MyStreet a YouTube blockbuster. Bonkers is memorializing MyStreet's beloved main characters with this special figure set that includes Aphmau, Aaron, Zane and KC. SRP $27.99

Aphmau's heart, Aaron's strength, Zane's sarcasm and KC's cuteness have made MyStreet a YouTube blockbuster. Bonkers is memorializing MyStreet's beloved main characters with this special figure set that includes Aphmau, Aaron, Zane and KC. SRP $27.99 Aphmau Cat Cafe Surprise Set: The 17-piece cafe-themed playset provides an immersive environment for imaginative play and is inspired by Aphmau's regular YouTube content. Each 11" cat-shaped display case comes with 17 mystery surprises, including a MeeMeow figure and café accessories. Two Cat Café variants are available to collect with dual-sided indoor and outdoor spaces. SRP $49.99

Fans attending SDCC can also stop by the Aphmau-themed booth to try their luck at the giant gumball machine for a chance to win autographed MyStreet merchandise including the Collector Figure and Figure 4-Pack.

Known for her engaging storytelling and vibrant characters, Aphmau transforms Minecraft into a realm of adventure, friendship, and playful drama that resonates with a global fanbase of 25.1 million subscribers, resulting in over 29 billion total views on her YouTube channel. Bonkers Toys has been the longtime official licensed toy partner for the mega YouTube gamer with products that celebrate Aphmau as one of the most influential female creators in gaming.

About CatFace

CatFace is the creative company behind Aphmau, bringing the stories and characters fans love to life. Alongside video production, the company also designs official Aphmau merchandise, collectibles, and MeeMeow plush toys. CatFace's goal is to consistently provide creative, immersive, and original entertainment. Aphmau's stories have expanded into a thriving universe of imaginative worlds and heartfelt characters. Along the way, Aphmau has become one of the most recognized gaming creators, inspiring a community built on creativity, kindness, and inclusivity. Today, CatFace continues to build on that vision, creating stories and experiences that make millions of fans around the world feel at home.

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube, New Media and Creator-based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Skibidi Toilet, Unspeakable, Lankybox, Aphmau, Moriah Elizabeth and Genevieve's Playhouse to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys' lineup of award-winning toys has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com.

SOURCE Bonkers Toys