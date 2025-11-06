10,000 Acts of Kindness Lead to $1 Million Gift to Fight Hunger

Kimley-Horn Foundation honors Kimley-Horn employee action with a donation to Feeding America affiliates nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable show of compassion and community spirit, Kimley-Horn employees completed more than 10,000 documented and shared acts of kindness in just 100 days during the firm's "Kindness Counts" challenge. Launched and sponsored by The Kimley-Horn Foundation, the initiative celebrated everyday acts of kindness and channeled them into meaningful support for communities across the country.

Kimley-Horn employees volunteering at Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a Feeding America affiliate in Tallahassee, Florida. Inspired by the firm’s commitment to kindness, team members regularly support local organizations in the fight against hunger.

The result: a $1 million donation from The Kimley-Horn Foundation to Feeding America affiliates nationwide, providing an estimated 10 million meals to families facing food insecurity.

Research shows that kindness in the workplace is more than feel-good; it is foundational to a company's success. A major review of studies involving more than 50,000 people, published by the American Psychological Association, found that acts of courtesy, helping, and praise lead to improved productivity, greater efficiency, and lower turnover rates. A workplace culture built on kindness drives collaboration and innovation, ultimately delivering results that mirror the spirit of the Kindness Counts challenge.

The Kindness Counts challenge celebrated the small, thoughtful gestures that define Kimley-Horn's people-first culture. Employees shared stories of surprise coffees, airport rides, thoughtful gifts, wedding showers, and countless other moments of kindness. These moments reflect the firm's core value of "Sharing and Caring" and reinforce the belief that, at Kimley-Horn, kindness isn't just a value, it is a way of life.

"Kindness is part of who we are at Kimley-Horn," said Lori Hall, chair of The Kimley-Horn Foundation and Kimley-Horn's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Through Kindness Counts, our teams demonstrated our core values in real, tangible ways. The energy, connection, and impact we created together were truly inspiring."

Our interns and new hires also participated in the Kindness Counts challenge, giving them a firsthand experience of Kimley-Horn's values in action. It built on the momentum of past Kimley-Horn Foundation initiatives like "Rock, Paper, Scissors" (2022) and "Roll for a Reason" (2024), which together generated more than $1.3 million for charitable causes.

About The Kimley-Horn Foundation

The Kimley-Horn Foundation exists to support community involvement and Kimley-Horn's employees who volunteer in meaningful ways. The Foundation supports a variety of organizations with a strong emphasis on supporting the socioeconomically disadvantaged, veterans, and individuals with disabilities communities within several priority areas including: housing, health care, and food, children's services, programs and special events, special education programs for those with disabilities, disaster relief, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, environmental conservation, and the promotion of STEM education. To learn more about Kimley-Horn's involvement in the community and The Kimley-Horn Foundation, visit www.kimley-horn.com/about-us/community-involvement/.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is one of the nation's premier engineering, planning, and design consultants with more than 9,000 employees in more than 140 offices across the United States and Canada. Operating across a wide range of disciplines, including transportation, aviation, environmental, land development, transit, urban planning, landscape architecture, and water resources, Kimley-Horn functions as a cohesive, single team. Kimley-Horn has appeared on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 18 years and operates with the philosophy of providing exceptional client service and an environment for its employees to flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com. Follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn