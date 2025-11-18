Kimley-Horn's People-First Culture Earns Recognition on Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ 2025 List

Recognition highlights Kimley-Horn's dedication to helping employees pursue parenthood and career growth with confidence

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn was named to the Fortune and Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 list, underscoring the firm's commitment to supporting working parents and their families. This honor reflects Kimley-Horn's culture that prioritizes helping employees build their careers as working parents, providing the necessary support and benefits every step of the way.

A Kimley-Horn parent shares a fun moment with his children during a Bring Your Child to Work Day celebration.

Kimley-Horn's benefits are designed to meet the evolving needs of working parents, offering flexible schedules, mentorship opportunities, and robust family-planning resources. The firm's approach acknowledges that every family's journey is unique and provides support to help employees thrive throughout all stages of life.

"Our enhanced New Parent Leave, flexible schedule options, and comprehensive fertility and adoption benefits set us apart from our competitors," said Kimberly Plessinger, Compensations & Benefits Manager, Kimley-Horn. "Recognition on this list reflects the heart of Kimley-Horn's benefits philosophy: putting our people first."

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 list is determined by feedback from employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Kimley-Horn's inclusion is a direct result of employee experiences and perspectives.

Today's recognition joins a growing list of honors for Kimley-Horn in 2025, including:

Family-focused benefits at Kimley-Horn include Adoption Assistance, Surrogacy Assistance, and Fertility Support. Eligible employees may receive up to $17,280 per child in reimbursement for qualified adoption and surrogacy expenses, as well as access to up to three Progyny Smart Cycles for fertility support for those enrolled in the medical plan. These benefits are supported by dedicated advocates and top specialists, ensuring employees have access to essential resources. Other benefits include discounted nanny placement services, discounted tutoring and test prep services, access to breast milk shipment services through Milk Stork, and more.

Recognition on the Best Workplaces for Parents list affirms Kimley-Horn's commitment to supporting parents and families at every step, setting a benchmark for people-first workplaces.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is one of the nation's premier engineering, planning, and design consultants with more than 10,000 employees in more than 150 offices across the United States and Canada. Kimley-Horn is Great Place To Work® Certified and has appeared on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 18 years. Kimley-Horn provides planning and design consulting services related to transportation, aviation, the environment, land development, transit, urban planning/landscape architecture, water resources, and more. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com. Follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

