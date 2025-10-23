Kimley-Horn Honored as One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025

Kimley-Horn

Oct 23, 2025, 09:00 ET

Recognition underscores Kimley-Horn's commitment to fostering a people-first workplace culture

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn was named by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace for Women™, marking its ninth year of recognition. This honor reflects Kimley-Horn's commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and empowering environment for all, ensuring that employees thrive at every stage of their careers.

To celebrate Women's History Month 2025, a group of women from a Kimley-Horn office visited an active project site, proudly led by an all-women team.
The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list celebrates organizations that excel in creating positive and engaging environments. Kimley-Horn's inclusion on the list is based on employee feedback and survey data, reflecting the firm's commitment to meaningful opportunities, comprehensive support, and a culture of care.

"This recognition reflects the culture of support for one another we've built together," said Ashley Frysinger, Kimley-Horn Board Member and Chair of the Women@KH employee resource group. "I've seen this support firsthand through mentorship, leadership development, and the encouragement to take on new challenges that help us grow. Kimley-Horn is a place where women thrive, lead, and shape the future, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Fortune and Great Place to Work evaluated nearly 149,000 employee survey responses, focusing on workplace culture, leadership trust, and employee satisfaction. Kimley-Horn's placement on the list reflects the positive experiences and feedback shared by its employees.

Kimley-Horn's recognition highlights its robust employee support programs, designed to empower employees at every stage of their careers—from emerging professionals to senior leaders. The firm offers mentorship opportunities, professional development training, and access to employee resource groups (ERG), including Women@KH.

Kelly Sizemore, Senior Associate and Facilitator of the Women@KH employee resource group, added, "Kimley-Horn is dedicated to recruiting, developing, and retaining women. From the development opportunities we offer to the benefits and resources we've implemented to support working parents, I'm proud of the progress we've made."

About Kimley-Horn
Kimley-Horn is one of the nation's premier engineering, planning, and design consultants with nearly 10,000 employees in more than 150 offices across the United States and Canada. Kimley-Horn is Great Place to Work® Certified and has appeared on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 18 years. Kimley-Horn provides consulting services in transportation, aviation, environment, land development, transit, urban planning/landscape architecture, water resources, and more. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com. Follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

News Releases in Similar Topics