$10,000 Business Plan Competition--Driving Innovation in Longevity

Finalists to Present at 19th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) today announced the finalists for its annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit $10,000 Business Plan Competition. "This group of innovators is solving problems that need go-to-market solutions," said Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of MFA and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summit events. "This life-transforming technology is needed in today's market." The finalists will pitch to judges representing top investors in the longevity market in a session on June 6, with the winner being announced live on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:30 pm PDT.

"In my years attending the What's Next events, sponsoring the event and participating as a judge for the $10K Business Plan Competition, I am consistently impressed by the new innovations brought to us. We have worked with multiple companies that we have been able to add to the portfolio of the Ziegler Link-Age Funds," said John Hopper, Chief Investment Officer Ziegler Link-Age Funds. "The longevity market has grown since we've participated in the competition, and I look forward to this year's challenge and many more to come."

The seven finalists who are driving innovations in longevity are a diverse group of startups representing solutions focused on caring for older adults, including products, services and technologies that consider the impact of caregiver worker shortages (family, homecare, senior living), as well as chronic disease management, hearing care, mobility, and innovations that enable quality-of-life improvements for older adults. Special consideration was given to those plans with a focus on diversity and inclusion. The finalists are ABBY by GOGOTECH, John Debenedette, CEO; Artifcts, Heather Nickerson, Co-Founder & CEO; Ava, Shehroz Khan, Founder & CEO; Crown Society, Charina Lumley, Co-Founder & Co-CEO; Joe & Bella, Jimmy Zollo, CEO & Co-Founder; Livindi, Rick Watkins, Founder & CTO; and Neursantys, John Ralston, CEO & Co-Founder.

Now in its 19th year, the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit is the original thought leader conference focused on the longevity economy, attracting more than 300 investors, entrepreneurs and other experts at the intersection of aging, technology and investment. The virtual event offers an online learning and networking experience with leading authorities on the future trends in the $8.3 trillion U.S. longevity economy.

The competition winner will capture the $10,000 prize, sponsored by First Republic Bank, but all the finalists in this annual competition had the opportunity to pitch their business plan to the top investors in longevity including: Christine Brocato, Vice President of Strategic Innovation, CommonSpirit Health; Richard Deulofeut, Vice President Trust Ventures; John Hopper, Chief Investment Officer, Ziegler Link-Age Funds; Abby Levy, Managing Partner, Primetime Partner; Rick Robinson, Vice President of Startup Engagement; AgeTech Collaborative from AARP; and Jennifer Stybel, Caregiving Lead, Pivotal Ventures.

"We are so thrilled to see dozens of finalists from around the world and over fifteen universities," added Furlong. "This year's business competition is focused on improving care and supporting staffing shortages, issues that are seen throughout this industry. We're excited to see what solutions entrepreneurs can deliver."

The semifinalists in the competition are: Beacon40, Chatables, Eat well. Be Well, Hydrostasis, iGuard, PeelAway, Ping Cares, and NuPath.

