10 Days, 10 Ways to Spend FSA (Flexible Spending Account) Funds Before the December 31 Use-It-or-Lose-It Deadline, from FSA Store®

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for more than 34 million Americans who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and must spend their remaining tax-free funds before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline. According to data from VISA, approximately 50% of FSA users will forfeit an average of $463 in funds due to confusion about eligibility or not knowing their plan deadline. To help consumers avoid losing these valuable tax-free FSA funds, FSA Store ®, the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible products and telehealth services, is sharing 10 fast, high-value ways to spend FSA funds in the final 10 days of the year.

10 Days, 10 Ways to Spend FSA Funds Before December 31

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List ™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

