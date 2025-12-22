10 Days, 10 Ways to Spend FSA (Flexible Spending Account) Funds Before the December 31 Use-It-or-Lose-It Deadline, from FSA Store®
Dec 22, 2025, 10:11 ET
The clock is ticking on 2025 FSA funds, and as the use-it-or-lose-it deadline approaches, FSA Store® is encouraging consumers to use tax-free funds on everyday healthcare items to avoid a forfeiture
DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for more than 34 million Americans who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and must spend their remaining tax-free funds before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline. According to data from VISA, approximately 50% of FSA users will forfeit an average of $463 in funds due to confusion about eligibility or not knowing their plan deadline. To help consumers avoid losing these valuable tax-free FSA funds, FSA Store®, the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling FSA-eligible products and telehealth services, is sharing 10 fast, high-value ways to spend FSA funds in the final 10 days of the year.
10 Days, 10 Ways to Spend FSA Funds Before December 31
- Shop by remaining FSA balance using the FSA Store® Deadline Spending Tool. Use the interactive FSA Deadline Spending Tool to enter your remaining balance and instantly browse products that match your budget. The tool auto-updates your remaining balance as you add items to your cart.
- Shop FSA Store® Best Sellers. Need some shopping inspiration? Follow the lead of FSA Store® customers and shop our selection of FSA-eligible best sellers, including the Revive Heated Massage Gun — Caring Mill™ by Aura; the Orbit Step Therapy — Caring Mill™ by Aura; the CHIRP Contour Decompression Table; Arch Foot Massager Hub — Caring Mill™ by Aura; the Ease Migraine and Eye Reliever with Compression and Heat — Caring Mill™ by Aura, and more.
- Shop surprisingly eligible items. Your tax-free FSA funds can be used for much more than doctor visits, eyeglasses, and dental care. Shop FSA Store® to explore our category of "surprisingly eligible" items to expand your FSA knowledge and improve your health with products like the CHIRP Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator; Revive Ultra Massage Gun — Caring Mill™ by Aura; Bask Infrared Full Body Heat Wrap — Caring Mill™ by Aura; Hyperice Venom GO Bundle; or the Hi-Tech Total Body Pain Relief Bundle.
- Give the gift of high-tech health. If you love the latest gadget or high-tech device, you'll love the selection of high-tech health devices available at FSA Store®. Shop for yourself or a dependent for products like, the Oura Ring Gen 4; WHOOP 5.0; Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite FaceWare Pro; Therabody TheraCup system; Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator; or the FSA Store's® High-Tech Pain Relief Bundle to get even more bang for your buck.
- Save time with curated FSA Store® bundles. We make FSA shopping easy with our convenient product bundles that allow you to purchase a collection of products that treat your specific health needs. Popular bundles include our Light Therapy Bundle; Acne Care Bundle; Pain Relief Bundle; Kids' Essentials Bundle; Cold & Flu Bundle; and Winter Travel Essentials Bundle.
- Shop by brand. If you're loyal to your skincare regimen or if your body responds better to specific products, you can easily shop for your favorite brands using our "shop by brand" feature at FSA Store®. We offer more than 2,500 eligible items from top brands including Supergoop!; Tylenol; La Roche-Posay; Therabody; Welly; KT Tape; Peter Thomas Roth; and Willow.
- Update your medicine cabinet. Winter brings higher cold, flu and travel-related wellness needs. Using FSA funds to replenish your supply of essential medications or replace outdated products before the new year begins is a popular way to spend down funds. Shop medicine cabinet essentials at FSA Store®.
- Use FSA-eligible telehealth services for clinical needs. Scheduling a doctor visit in the final days of 2025 may feel impossible, but your FSA can give you easy access to the care you need through eligible telehealth services like virtual mental health counseling from BetterHelp; sleep apnea testing and treatment from Daybreak Health; prescription GLP-1 weight loss medications; and fertility treatments.
- Treat chronic conditions. From diabetes to high blood pressure to psoriasis or acid reflux, FSA funds can be used to treat and manage chronic conditions, while saving money. Shop by health condition at FSA Store® to find what you and your dependents need.
- Shop "new arrivals." Surf our category of new arrivals for the latest and greatest FSA-eligible products–from over-the-counter products to items like the Sona Hot Stone Therapy System — Caring Mill™ by Aura or the Hyperboot by Nike × Hyperice.
Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:
- Check your FSA balance. Contact your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator.
- Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool, product bundles, and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds.
- Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.
For more information about FSA deadlines or to explore eligible products, visit FSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
