Avoid Forfeiting Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Funds with Last-Chance Grace Period Deals from FSA Store®

Limited-time "Buy More, Save More" sale gives consumers up to $100 in savings on FSA- and HSA-eligible health products as March 15 FSA grace period deadlines approach

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The March 15 FSA grace period deadline is almost here, and to help millions of consumers who are enrolled in these tax-free accounts avoid forfeiting unused funds, FSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands, is offering a limited-time "Buy More, Save More" sale designed to help shoppers maximize their remaining funds before the deadline hits.

From 6 a.m. ET on March 11 through 5:59 a.m. ET on March 16, consumers can shop FSA Store® or HSA Store® and use code LUCKY26 at checkout to unlock tiered savings:

Time is running out for FSA users who have a March 15 grace period deadline, giving them extra time to spend unused 2025 funds. Health-E Commerce is helping account holders stretch their tax-free healthcare funds even farther with a "Buy More, Save More" sale, which starts March 11.

$20 off purchases of $250

$60 off purchases of $500

$100 off purchases of $700

It's estimated that 50% of FSA users will forfeit a portion of their unused funds to a missed deadline. However, when shopping the selection of more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products and telehealth services during the "Buy More, Save More" promotion at FSA Store®, account holders can avoid leaving money on the table and save even more–an estimated 30% more–by using tax-free funds. Popular FSA-eligible items include:

What is the FSA grace period? While December 31 is the most common FSA deadline, an employer may offer employees a grace period or a runout period. A grace period gives account holders an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically December 31, which would make the grace period deadline March 15 of the new year – during which users can continue to spend down FSA funds from the previous year on new expenses. A runout period is a timeframe after the plan year ends – usually 90 days – during which account holders can still submit claims for reimbursement of expenses incurred during the prior year (in this case, expenses incurred during 2025).

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance and your FSA deadline. Check with your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool, product bundles, and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility ListTM at FSA Store®. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

