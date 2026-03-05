Health-E Commerce® Announces Collaboration with The TeleDentists to Expand Access to On-Demand, Virtual Dental Care via FSA Store® and HSA Store®

New arrangement empowers patients to use tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to gain 24/7 access to licensed dentists for urgent dental concerns

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services, today announced a new telehealth collaboration with The TeleDentists that expands access to virtual dental care services that can be purchased using tax-free healthcare funds through FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

Through this collaboration, patients can connect with licensed dentists online anytime–including nights, weekends, and holidays–for fast, convenient dental care when in-person visits are unavailable or impractical. Services from The TeleDentists are designed to support urgent dental needs such as tooth pain, swelling, infections, and other concerns that require timely, professional guidance.

"Dental issues can be disruptive to our daily lives and are often hard to ignore, yet wait times for an in-office appointment or the high-cost of emergency services can prevent patients from getting care in a timely manner," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Our commitment to delivering access to FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth services includes dental care, and our recent collaboration with The TeleDentists breaks down these barriers to care, and supports the health and financial needs of individuals and families."

The TeleDentists deliver on-demand, virtual dental care through a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform staffed by licensed dentists. Most patients are connected with a dentist within minutes, without appointments or waiting rooms. Dentists assess symptoms, provide guidance, prescribe non-narcotic medications (when clinically appropriate), and refer patients to local providers if in-person treatment is needed. Services are available nationwide and pricing is transparent, and often lower than emergency dental services.

"We believe that professional dental care should be accessible and affordable to all people, all of the time, and teledentistry is an effective way to meet this need," said Leah Sigler, president of The Teledentists. "Our collaboration with Health-E Commerce® will give millions of people who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs a trusted option for dental care that fits their lives and their healthcare budgets."

Virtual dental care can be particularly valuable for individuals managing busy schedules, families caring for children, seniors, travelers, and those living in rural or underserved areas where access to in-person dental services may be limited. By offering care from home or on the go, The TeleDentists helps reduce barriers that often delay treatment and increase discomfort.

To learn more about The TeleDentists virtual dental care services, visit FSA Store ® or HSA Store ®.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About The TeleDentists:

The TeleDentists is a nationwide network of licensed dentists providing virtual dental consultations 24/7. Founded by practicing dentists, the company partners with hospitals, health systems, payers, and employers to deliver urgent and preventive dental care anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.theteledentists.com.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce