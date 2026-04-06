10 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Firm Shortlisted for 2026 Women in Business Law Americas Awards

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are shortlisted for The Legal Benchmarking Group's 2026 Women in Business Law Americas Awards. The firm also is shortlisted for International Firm: Latin America Practice of the Year and Women in Business Law International Firm of the Year.

According to its website, the Women in Business Law Awards recognize "legal practitioners across a wide range of practice areas and aim to celebrate those who are breaking new ground in the areas of expertise." Individuals are selected following an intense research process including analyses of direct submissions and firm data.

The recognized attorneys span 10 different practices areas. Below is the list of recognized attorneys:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP