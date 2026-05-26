GREENBERG TRAURIG STRENGTHENS GLOBAL ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES CAPABILITIES WITH ADDITION OF TOSHIYUKI YOSHIDA

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP bolstered its growing Global Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Shareholder Toshiyuki Yoshida, who brings decades of experience working with multinational firms in Japan, the United States, and throughout the critical Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Yoshida, who joins from K&L Gates LLP, will be based in Greenberg Traurig's New York office and will work closely with the firm's offices in Asia, Houston, and Washington, D.C.

Yoshida brings a distinctive perspective to complex, cross-border energy projects given his previous work as an investment manager at a major Japanese trading company for more than a decade. He then entered private practice and has spent the last 20 years advising clients on oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, conventional power, and renewable energy projects. With Greenberg Traurig, he will serve as a bridge for Asia-based clients exploring investments in U.S.-based energy projects, from oil and gas upstream to solar and wind.

"New technologies and shifting political situations mean our clients are facing constant changes in global energy markets. That's why we have strategically expanded our Energy & Natural Resources Practice, creating a truly global team capable of responding to, and getting ahead of, those ever-shifting changes," said Kenneth M. Minesinger, co-chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. "Toshi brings a rare combination of business and legal experience in the energy sector that will significantly bolster our team. He understands the evolving global energy landscape and can advise our teams from Texas to Tokyo on the full range of legal requirements in each jurisdiction. We and our clients are lucky to have him on board."

Over the past year, the firm has added a dozen lawyers in Washington, D.C., Albany, Denver, Portland, Berlin, Riyadh, Singapore, and Tokyo, who are part of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice or work closely with it, creating a global, collaborative network capable of handling a wide range of energy-related matters.

"Toshi is a strong addition to our team in New York, where he'll anchor complex, international energy deals flowing in from Asia and beyond," New York Co-Managing Shareholders Scott J. Bornstein, Greenberg Traurig executive vice president, and Ejim Peter Achi, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, said in a joint statement. "His ties to clients in Japan and his understanding of the broader Asian market make him a key connection for our international clients looking to invest in the United States."

A native of Japan who has lived in Singapore and Australia, Yoshida said he was drawn to Greenberg Traurig in part because of its ongoing expansion in the APAC region, where it is critical to have lawyers on the ground meeting with clients face to face.

"Clients in Japan and elsewhere in Asia may have operations in the United States, but most of the key investment decisions come from headquarters," he said.

Since opening an office in Shanghai in 2008, Greenberg Traurig has added offices in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore. Yoshida will work closely with the Singapore office, which includes Head of the firm's Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice Joseph Kim, Energy & Project Finance Shareholder Stella (Sun Hye) Bae, and other lawyers with extensive cross-border energy experience. He will also collaborate with Daniel Senger in the Tokyo office, who has a wide-ranging energy portfolio across Japan and the broader Asian market.

Yoshida represents companies across the energy, power generation, utilities, and carbon solutions industries. He advises on renewables projects including solar, wind, and battery storage, as well as hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture and sequestration, and liquefied natural gas, and counsels clients investing in oil and gas projects, including shale developments. He represents buyers and sellers in asset and equity acquisitions, advises on project development and financing, negotiates joint operating agreements and host government contracts, and counsels clients on related disputes. He also has helped foreign investors evaluate entry into U.S. power and renewables markets through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and commercial arrangements.

"Right now, with high energy prices and widespread political instability, many countries and foreign companies are finding that they need to maintain a mix of fossil fuels, renewable sources, and even nuclear energy," Yoshida said. "Greenberg Traurig provides the platform to address all those possibilities. We have exceptional lawyers stationed from Singapore to Seoul and around the globe, which allows us to counsel our clients at every step. I look forward to helping Greenberg Traurig's growing Energy & Natural Resources Practice further develop all those possibilities."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP