Greenberg Traurig Adds Labor & Employment Lawyer Daniel O. Canales in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Daniel O. Canales as a shareholder in the firm's Labor & Employment Practice in Chicago. He joins the firm from Duane Morris, where he was a partner.

Canales brings extensive experience representing employers across a broad range of labor, employment, restrictive covenant, trade secret, and commercial matters in state and federal courts, arbitration panels, and administrative agencies throughout the United States. He counsels and litigates on behalf of employers ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations across industries including retail, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, distribution, energy, banking, trading, and private equity.

"Dan is a talented and highly regarded employment lawyer who has built a strong reputation for delivering results for employers, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office Co-Managing Shareholders Rita M. Powers and Meredith L. Katz said in a joint statement. "His addition strengthens our already-robust Labor & Employment Practice and reflects our continued commitment to growing our capabilities in Chicago and across the country."

Canales has first-chaired jury trials, bench trials, and arbitrations in cases involving wage and hour collective actions, discrimination and retaliation claims, breach of contract disputes, and workplace violence matters. He also has handled appeals in cases of first impression before the Seventh Circuit and Illinois appellate courts. His employment litigation practice encompasses claims arising under Title VII, the FMLA, the ADA, the ADEA, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and corresponding state and local laws.

In addition to his employment litigation practice, Canales advises employers on commercial contract and partnership disputes, restrictive covenants, and trade secrets, regularly obtaining and defending against temporary restraining orders and injunctions. He has led internal investigations into harassment, fraud, and workplace safety matters; advised on corporate due diligence, reorganizations, mergers, and reductions in force; negotiated collective bargaining agreements, and conducted wage and hour audits and compliance reviews.

Canales served as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, where he taught employment law. Earlier in his career, he was a senior consultant in the Human Capital Practice of Deloitte.

"Greenberg Traurig's depth of resources, global platform, and reputation for cross-practice collaboration mirror my clients' needs," Canales said. "I look forward to continuing to serve employers facing their most complex legal challenges, and to do so alongside a team of talented lawyers who are driven by the same commitment to providing exceptional client service."

Canales received his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, where he earned a Certificate in Labor and Employment Law, and his B.A. from Northwestern University, where he was an Evans Scholar.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office reflects the energy, ambition, and diverse spirit of the city itself. With more than 25 years in Chicago and nearly 200 lawyers, the office offers a multidisciplinary platform advising clients across sophisticated transactions, high-stakes disputes, and complex regulatory matters. The Chicago team represents Fortune 500 companies, middle-market businesses, and emerging enterprises across a broad range of industries. Attorneys combine strong local market insight with the reach of the firm's global platform, collaborating seamlessly with colleagues across the firm's U.S. and international offices to support matters spanning jurisdictions and disciplines. With strong ties to the Chicago business community and continued investment in its people and capabilities, the office is well-positioned to support clients as their needs evolve.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP