10 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Feb 20, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including eBay's acquisition of Depop, new features from Ski-Doo and this year's beverage line-up from Keurig Dr Pepper.
Plus, a recap of big headlines from the 2026 Toy Fair and KBIS events.
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- eBay to Acquire Depop from Etsy
eBay will acquire Depop, a leading C2C fashion marketplace with deep recommerce roots and a highly-engaged Gen Z and Millennial customer base, for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, subject to certain purchase price adjustments.
- United Airlines Selects GE Aerospace GEnx Engines to Power New 787 Dreamliners
Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said, "GE Aerospace has an enduring relationship with United that spans decades. This deal will make United the largest GEnx operator in the world, and we're honored they continue to choose us to power their success."
- Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Special Meeting Date of March 20, 2026, and Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR Netflix Merger; Warner Bros. Discovery to Initiate Discussions with Paramount Skydance for Their Best and Final Offer
Netflix has provided WBD a limited waiver under the terms of WBD's merger agreement with Netflix, permitting WBD to engage in discussions with Paramount Skydance for a seven-day period ending on February 23, 2026 to seek clarity for WBD stockholders and provide PSKY the ability to make its best and final offer.
- Ski-Doo Unveils New, Improved Features and Technologies to Make the Most Out of Winter
The new lineup features completely redesigned Skandic and Tundra models, a new Rotax 600RR E-TEC engine with class-leading power, a wilder Freeride with the mullet attitude of business in front and party out back, and deep snow sleds that continue to get lighter and more precise.
- Genuine Parts Company Announces Plan to Separate Automotive and Industrial Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Public Companies
"Creating two focused, independent companies sharpens customer and market alignment, increases clarity and speed, simplifies operations and enables disciplined, business-specific investments to unlock long-term value," said Will Stengel, Chair-Elect and Chief Executive Officer.
- Unilever and Google Cloud Partner to Pioneer Next Generation of Consumer Goods Technologies
The partnership will help drive growth and desirability for Unilever's global brand portfolio—including iconic brands like Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's—using Google Cloud's technologies, such as its enterprise AI platform, Vertex AI, to build new capabilities in brand discovery, measurement and AI-augmented marketing.
- The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Improved in January
"The ETI's rise in January reflected a stronger-than-expected Employment Report with healthy payroll growth," commented Mitchell Barnes, Economist at The Conference Board. "Unemployment and layoffs continue to remain mild, suggesting that the labor market is in balance despite a low 2025 hiring rate."
- Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) used together delivered superior efficacy in first-of-its-kind Phase 3b trial for adults with psoriasis and obesity or overweight
At 36 weeks, treatment with Taltz and Zepbound met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, delivering superior skin clearance and weight loss versus Taltz monotherapy. In the U.S., approximately 61% of people with psoriasis also have obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, highlighting a need for comprehensive treatment approaches that address the full burden of their diseases.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Flavorful New Innovation Across Its Refreshment Portfolio
From dirty soda culture to throwback sips, playful concoctions and 'newstalgia' are helping consumers make the most of every moment. This year's lineup leans into that energy with limited-time drops of bold, indulgent flavor mashups that feel familiar yet fresh, perfectly timed for summer moments and seasonal celebrations.
- Vestwell raises $385 million to power the future of saving
By embedding savings more deeply into payroll, benefits platforms, financial institutions, and government-led public programs, Vestwell's platform reaches workers and families where saving actually happens.
The Week's Trending Topics
- Toy Fair: The 120th Toy Fair took place in New York City over the weekend, and press releases for the launches announced at the show were among the most-read headlines of the week. Among the most popular: a new home arcade collection featuring PAC-MAN™ and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG; the debut of LEGO® SMART Play™, a responsive technology that enables kids' creations to play back; and a new Tamagotchi release to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.
- KBIS: Orlando, Florida, hosted the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show this week, which generated a wave of press releases to announce participating brands' latest home innovations. Our team spotted launches for Delta's new line-up of contemporary faucets, Sharp's new kitchen appliances ideal for small spaces, AI-powered appliances from LG and geometric hardware for interior doors from Schlage.
- Earnings: Several must-read financial reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Palo Alto Networks, Wingstop, Shutterstock and Deere & Company.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
