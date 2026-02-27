12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Feb 27, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including Warner Bros. Discovery's response to Paramount's latest offer, TIME's Women
of the Year and Panera's first value menu.
Plus, a recap of the week's big earnings and headlines ahead of MWC 2026.
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors Determines Revised Proposal from Paramount Skydance Constitutes a "Company Superior Proposal"
WBD has notified Netflix of its determination that the PSKY proposal constitutes a "Company Superior Proposal." Under the terms of the Netflix merger agreement, this notice triggers a four business day period during which Netflix has the right to propose revisions to the Netflix merger agreement so that the PSKY proposal would cease to constitute a "Company Superior Proposal."
- TIME Reveals 2026 Women of the Year List Recognizing 16 Leaders Working Toward a More Equitable World
The 2026 TIME Women of the Year honorees include actor and singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor; actor Lucy Liu; singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile; actor Sheryl Lee Ralph; filmmaker Chloé Zhao; Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone; author and podcast host Mel Robbins; actor Mariska Hargitay; artist Amy Sherald; and more.
- Novo Nordisk announces significant reduction in US list price for Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Rybelsus® (semaglutide medicines), building on continued efforts to expand access
New, lower list price of $675 per month across Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Rybelsus®, effective January 1, 2027, addresses access barriers to the company's innovative medicines, especially for patients whose out-of-pocket costs are linked to list price.
- Pure Storage Becomes Everpure; Announces Intent to Acquire 1touch
The name change reflects the company's greater impact from reshaping storage to defining the future of data management. With the acquisition of 1touch, Everpure furthers its commitment to data management innovation, making data secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform.
- Red Bull Reveals the New Red Bull® Spring Edition Cherry Sakura
This limited-time offering is now available with and without sugar nationwide. Red Bull Spring Edition Cherry Sakura features the taste of cherry, cherry blossom (sakura), and a touch of almond flavor—perfect to kickstart the season's activities!
- David Begnaud Launches Do Good Crew
Do Good Crew launches with a simple mission: activate the good in people and turn it into a powerful community. Built as a media company rooted in positive storytelling, Do Good Crew shines a light on acts of kindness, generosity and courage, and celebrates the everyday people who inspire others to take action.
- AES Announces Landmark Agreements with Google in Texas
Capitalizing on its extensive development expertise, AES secured the land and interconnection agreements and will build the necessary shared electricity infrastructure for the co-located facility. In addition, the two companies entered into 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for co-located power generation.
- M&M'S® Flavor Vote Returns To Celebrate NEW Bakery Inspired Collection
Returning for the first time in seven years, the M&M'S Flavor Vote invites fans to vote on a flavor to join the lineup for a limited time this fall. The M&M'S Bakery Collection features three limited-edition bakery-inspired classics: M&M'S Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, M&M'S Cherry Chocolate Cupcake and M&M'S Lemon Meringue Pie.
- Docusign Partners with Anthropic to Bring Its Intelligent Contract Workflows to Cowork
By connecting to Docusign in Cowork, businesses can securely create, review, send, and manage agreements from start to finish — all through natural language prompts in Cowork.
- Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE is Back as a Must-Watch Spectacle, where 2026 Menu Reveals Collide with Hollywood Star Power - Streaming for the First Time Ever on Peacock
Premiering March 10 from the Hollywood Palladium, Musical Artist Vince Staples hosts a one-night-only variety special featuring year-defining Taco Bell reveals, fan-inspired moments, and celebrity appearances by Ariana Madix, Benson Boone, Doja Cat, Fernando Mendoza, and more.
- Gap Inc. Launches Encore, a New and More Rewarding Loyalty Experience for Lovers of Fashion & Entertainment
Encore members will begin to receive early access to select products and exclusive drops, and access to brand moments and partner offerings across fashion, entertainment and culture. This includes launches, collaborations, and exclusive brand experiences that extend fashion into moments beyond retail, with new offerings rolling out over time.
- A Deal That's Actually a Meal: Panera Bread's First Value Menu Lets Guests "Mix & Match" a Meal of Up to Ten Panera Favorites for Just $4.99 Each
The new Mix & Match Menu offers half/cup portions of 10 guest favorites, including soups, salads and sandwiches, and a rotating seasonal item throughout the year. Guests can choose from two to all ten options, and each order comes with one free choice of baguette, chips or apple as a side.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
The Week's Trending Topics
- MWC 2026: Tech brands are headed to Barcelona for next week's MWC 2026 and as PR Newswire is the official press release distribution partner, companies have been sharing previews of what they'll be showcasing at the event. TCL CSOT will showcase its next-generation display Super Pixel technology, while LG Electronics will debut its next-generation smart telematics solution, which significantly enhances in-vehicle connectivity and system efficiency. Meanwhile, the Linux Foundation will be in attendance with its advancements in AI-native networking and open-source cloud architectures, and smart wearables maker Mibro will showcase its AI Coach system. Stay tuned for plenty more MWC headlines next week!
- Earnings: Several must-read financial reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Keurig Dr Pepper, Novavax, The Home Depot and Lowe's.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article