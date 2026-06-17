10 Students Nationwide Studying American History Win Individual $25,000 Scholarships from DAR To Celebrate America 250 Milestone

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten American history students from Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Texas have each been awarded a $25,000 scholarship from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as part of the way the women's patriotic organization is marking this year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Ten students studying American History at institutions across the country win individual $25,000 DAR America 250! Scholarships from the Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding.

"The DAR America 250! Scholarship is a testament to the value DAR places on American history education," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General. "We are honored to award each of these $25,000 scholarships to these impressive students. This transformative, $250,000 investment in the next generation of American historians is one of the many ways we are celebrating America's 250th anniversary."

The DAR America 250! Scholarship winners are:

Julia Ciccone from Lawrenceville, N.J., a rising junior at Gettysburg College majoring in history with a public history minor. Sam Dinnie from East Longmeadow, Mass., a PhD candidate at George Washington University who will defend her dissertation in 2028 on "Women in the Revolutionary Era." Jeth Fogg from Colorado Springs, Colo., a junior at Yale University majoring in history. Nixon Gorka from Athens, Texas, a graduate student at the University of Texas at Tyler majoring in history, with an undergraduate degree in history and political science. Owen Nance from Eden, N.C., a graduating senior at East Carolina University majoring in history who will use the funds for his first year of graduate school tuition. Annie Ngo from Houston, Texas, who just completed her undergraduate degree in history at Texas A&M University and will begin a master's in American history in the fall. Emily Rillie from Cary, N.C., a rising senior at North Carolina State University majoring in history with an education concentration. Michael Rockoff from New Rochelle, N.Y., a rising junior at the University of Pennsylvania majoring in history with a concentration in American History. Ryan Silien from Baltimore, Md., a junior at William & Mary double-majoring in history and government; and currently studying at Oxford University. Charlotte Thomas from Youngsville, N.C., a graduate student getting her master's degree in public history at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Criteria to be considered for these one-time, DAR America 250! Scholarships included currently majoring in American history in 2026 at an accredited university or college undergraduate or graduate program, carry a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale or equivalent, and submit a one-page online essay either on the founding of our nation or on the applicant's personal volunteer achievements for community and country.

"I want to bring history to the public…at museums, educational visitor services, and curatorial settings to interpret the past and share history," said Sam Dinnie, the scholarship winner from the George Washington University. "This DAR America 250! Scholarship will provide much needed financial stability so I can focus on my research."

All 10 scholarship winners echoed Dinnie's gratitude, have impressive future plans, and intend to use the awarded dollars for books, tuition and housing to further their education in history.

While this scholarship is only being offered this year, the DAR offers more than 30 additional scholarships each year, awarding close to $250,000 annually to students across the country. Learn more about DAR's academic support by visiting DAR Academic Works, or by emailing [email protected].

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media Contact:

Daughters of the American Revolution

Bren Landon

202-572-0563

[email protected]

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution