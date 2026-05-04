DAR Celebrates America 250! Draws Thousands for Memorable Birthday Party and Concert by the Legendary Patti LaBelle Saluting Women Veterans

$650,000 announced in DAR grants and donations for organizations serving women veterans

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, more than 1,000 people attended America's 250th Birthday Party at the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Headquarters celebrating the founding of America 250 years ago. The free event included cupcakes, face-painting, kid's crafts, genealogical research opportunities, exhibits and other historical family activities throughout the entire building, including the DAR Library and DAR Museum.

View a photo gallery of the DAR America 250! Birthday Party Open House

The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted an America 250 celebration and concert event April 18, 2026, DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans, featuring Patti LaBelle. DAR President General Ginnie Storage presented Ms. LaBelle with the DAR America 250 Legacy Medal for her contributions to American music and culture just prior to the Godmother of Soul taking the stage at DAR Constitution Hall to a near capacity crowd. View more photos at dar.org/A250concert. Martha Washington was among the historic figures greeting the more than 1,000 people who attended a birthday party as part of the Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 celebration on April 18, 2026. Party guests were treated to family activities, exhibits, cupcakes and more throughout DAR’s historic Washington, DC, headquarters including the DAR Library and DAR Museum. View more photos at dar.org/A250openhouse.

Later that evening, DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans, featuring a concert by legendary artist Patti LaBelle at DAR Constitution Hall, honored women veterans. Immediately prior to Ms. LaBelle taking the stage to a near capacity crowd, DAR announced $650,000 in donations to the Military Women's Memorial and organizations serving women veterans nationwide.

View a photo gallery of the DAR Celebrates America 250! Concert featuring Patti LaBelle

DAR's Vivian's Outreach for Women (VOW) Grant helps organizations that support homeless and indigent women veterans. The DAR grant fund has gifted more than $1.2 million to worthy organizations nationwide since its founding in 2019.

This year's VOW Grant program awarded more than $400,000 to 10 organizations including:

Access Housing Inc. in Washington, D.C., to help construct a dedicated housing wing specifically for female veterans. HVAF of Indiana in Indianapolis, Ind., to establish the "HVAF Women Warrior Fund" for specialized services for female veterans. New Mexico Veterans Integration Center in Albuquerque, N.M., for the EMPOWERher program, providing transitional housing, childcare and medical education. Homeless Emergency Funds/Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater, Fla., for more than 1,000 nights of safe housing, meals and workforce development. Gold Coast Veterans Foundation/Bay Shore Inn in Ventura, Calif., for emergency housing costs. U.S. VETS Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, for veteran housing to heal, rebuild and transition back to independent living. Coastal Women's Shelter/Coastal Center for Hope and Healing in New Bern, N.C., for "Courtney's Home for Hope," a transitional housing program. Home of the Brave Foundation in Milford, Del., to fund an entire year of mortgage payments for its transitional living facility. Cass County Veterans Service Office/Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation Corp. from North Dakota, to bridge critical gaps with food, fuel, and basic hygiene. Foundation for Women Warriors from Escondido, Calif., to help expand its Women Veteran Transition and Emergency Services program.

In addition to the VOW grant recipients, DAR announced a $250,000 gift to the Military Women's Memorial (MWM). This latest donation contributes to the MWM Education Center exhibit gallery, including the "Defending a New Nation" gallery which will profile women's service from the founding of America through the 19th century. This new gift brings DAR's cumulative support to the Military Women's Memorial to more than $1.35 million.

The event date held historic significance. On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere and other Patriots began their late-night rides to warn the Minutemen of British troop movements. The "shot heard 'round the world" rang out the next morning at the Battle of Lexington and Concord and the American Revolutionary War began.

DAR has many America 250! initiatives throughout this milestone year. DAR's 3,000 chapters and 190,000 members will host and participate in hundreds of local America 250! celebrations that introduce, inspire and educate people about Revolutionary War history. These events are highlighted on the America 250! Nationwide Event Calendar.

DAR members, inspired by the spirit of their Revolutionary War Patriot ancestors, have served their communities and shared the stories of their Patriots since the organization's founding in 1890 through the three DAR mission areas of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. If you are interested in exploring ways to uncover your family connection to a Revolutionary War Patriot, or want to learn more about DAR membership, reach out to a local DAR chapter or visit www.dar.org/DiscoverYourFamilyStory.

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media Contact and Interview Requests: Ami Neiberger, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution