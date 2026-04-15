Daughters of the American Revolution to Announce $650,000 in Donations for Women Veteran Causes at April 18 America 250! Patti LaBelle Concert

DAR to honor women in the military at "DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans," on the night of Paul Revere's famous ride to Lexington to warn the Patriots the British were coming

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 18, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will announce $650,000 in grants and donations for women veteran causes at DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans, a concert event featuring legendary vocalist Patti LaBelle.

At a celebration honoring women in the military on April 18, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will announce new donations totaling $650,000 for organizations supporting female veterans. DAR’s passionate support for veterans is evident nationwide and locally. Pictured here, Arizona State DAR, along with Honor Flight Arizona, sponsored an all-female Veterans Honor Flight to D.C., in April 2026, which recognized 32 female Vietnam War-era veterans and DAR members.

The grant presentations will take place at DAR Constitution Hall at 7 p.m. on April 18. DAR's Vivian's Outreach for Women Grant (VOW) helps organizations that support homeless and indigent women veterans. The DAR grant fund has gifted more than $1.2 million to worthy organizations nationwide since its founding in 2019 and at this year's event will award more than $400,000 to 10 organizations including:

Access Housing Inc. in Washington, D.C., to help construct a dedicated housing wing specifically for female veterans. Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation in Indianapolis, Ind., to establish the "HVAF Women Warrior Fund" for specialized services for female veterans. New Mexico Veterans Integration Center in Albuquerque, N.M., for the EMPOWERher program, providing transitional housing, childcare and medical education. Homeless Emergency Funds/Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater, Fla., for more than 1,000 nights of safe housing, meals and workforce development. Gold Coast Veterans Foundation/Bay Shore Inn in Ventura, Calif., for emergency housing costs. U.S. VETS Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, for veteran housing to heal, rebuild and transition back to independent living. Coastal Women's Shelter/Coastal Center for Hope and Healing in New Bern, N.C., for "Courtney's Home for Hope," a transitional housing program. Home of the Brave Foundation in Milford, Del., to fund an entire year of mortgage payments for its transitional living facility. Cass County Veterans Service Office/Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation Corp. from North Dakota, to bridge critical gaps with food, fuel, and basic hygiene. Foundation for Women Warriors from Escondido, Calif., to help expand its Women Veteran Transition and Emergency Services program.

In addition to the VOW grant recipients, DAR will announce a $250,000 gift to the Military Women's Memorial (MWM). This latest donation contributes to the MWM Education Center exhibit gallery, including the "Defending a New Nation" gallery which will profile women's service from the founding of America through the 19th century. This new gift brings DAR's cumulative support to the Military Women's Memorial to more than $1.35 million.

The VA Center for Women Veterans, which advocates for improved outcomes and access to VA benefits, services, and opportunities for women veterans through education, outreach, and collaboration, will also be on-site that evening sharing information on their services.

The grant announcements and concert capstone a full day of America 250! celebrations with DAR's family-friendly Birthday Party to America (free) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. earlier in the day. There will be free, family-friendly activities throughout its historic headquarters building. A new exhibit, "Revolution in Their Words" will be open in the DAR Museum and guests can also see the signatures of all 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. Party attendees can explore the renowned DAR Library, hear stories from a Martha Washington historical interpreter, enjoy classic party games with a patriotic twist, and make a wish for America with a birthday cupcake.

The date of the DAR's celebratory events is of historic significance. On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere and other Patriots began their late-night rides to warn the Minutemen of British troop movements. The "shot heard 'round the world" rang out the next morning at the Battle of Lexington and Concord and the American Revolutionary War began.

"In choosing the date for this concert, we felt it would be especially powerful to honor our modern-day military as well as our Revolutionary War Patriot ancestors on the eve of the anniversary of that first fight for freedom," said DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage.

"We are so proud and honored to support these worthy organizations serving women veterans who have served and sacrificed since our nation's founding 250 years ago. We are really looking forward to a memorable celebration on April 18," said Storage.

DAR's Birthday Party for America – details and registration for the free event available here.

DAR Celebrates America 250! Concert featuring Patti LaBelle – click here to purchase concert tickets through ticketmaster.com.

DAR has many America 250! initiatives throughout this milestone year. DAR's 3,000 chapters and 190,000 members will host and participate in hundreds of local America 250! celebrations that introduce, inspire and educate people about Revolutionary War history. These events are highlighted on the America 250! Nationwide Event Calendar.

DAR members, inspired by the spirit of their Revolutionary War Patriot ancestors, have served their communities and shared the stories of their Patriots since the organization's founding in 1890. If you are interested in exploring ways to uncover your family connection to a Revolutionary War Patriot, or want to learn more about DAR membership, reach out to a local DAR chapter or visit www.dar.org/DiscoverYourFamilyStory.

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media Contact:

Daughters of the American Revolution

Bren Landon

202-572-0563

[email protected]

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution