10 Ways Parents Can Treat Themselves with Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds at FSA Store® and HSA Store®
News provided byHealth-E Commerce
Apr 23, 2026, 11:05 ET
Celebrate parents on Mother's Day and Father's Day by investing in physical and mental health with FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services
DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a parent means putting the needs of your children before your own, but self-care for parents should not be overlooked at any stage of life. As Mother's Day and Father's Day approach in the coming weeks, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is educating more than 70 million Americans who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) about how to use their tax-free funds to invest in their own health.
"Self-care isn't one-size-fits-all, especially for parents navigating different stages of life. Fortunately, an FSA or HSA gives parents a practical way to invest in themselves throughout the year, while saving money by using tax-free funds," said Jenna Everhart, senior vice president of human resources at Health-E Commerce®. "Mother's Day and Father's Day is a perfect opportunity for parents to purchase products that support their individual health goals, whether that's improving sleep and mental health, increasing activity, losing weight, or reducing pain that is impacting your lifestyle–it's important to invest in your own health."
10 FSA- and HSA-eligible Ways for Parents to Invest in Self-care
- Upgrade your skincare routine. Whether you experience skin irritation that comes with pregnancy and aging, adult acne, or eczema and dermatitis, skincare products are a popular way to use FSA and HSA funds. From award-winning topical treatments and sun protection to cleansers and lotions to light therapy masks and devices, it's easy to find splurge-worthy skincare products at FSA Store® and HSA Store®. You can even use these funds to access personalized dermatology care through our telehealth collaborations.
- Ease aches and pains that can limit activity. If keeping up with your littles is leading to muscle and joint pain, devices like massage guns, heating pads, ice packs, and TENS units can deliver relief that allows you to get back to play time or back to your personal fitness routine.
- Get connected with high-tech health. Keeping track of your personal biometrics can be essential if you're living with a chronic condition like high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias, diabetes, or sleep apnea. Explore the selection of home diagnostic devices that are eligible for purchase with FSA and HSA funds to keep your health on track.
- Move more, feel better. Regular movement is important at every stage of life–whether you're recovering from pregnancy or surgery, or if you're trying to lose weight or improve sleep and mental wellbeing. Wearable activity trackers like the Oura Ring and Whoop! are effective ways to maintain healthy habits and meet your personal goals.
- Focus on mental health. Parenting can be stressful at any age, and the demands of everyday life can negatively impact overall mental health. If reducing anxiety or improving other areas of your mental health are a priority for you, consider using your FSA or HSA to access virtual mental health counseling. Get the support you need on your schedule, without adding complexity and stress to your life.
- Achieve a healthy weight. Losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight is central to good, overall health; but this can be difficult to achieve for busy parents. Fortunately, FSA Store® and HSA Store® collaborate with leading providers of GLP-1 weight loss medications to make meeting your health goals easier.
- Improve sleep health. Sleep disruption, including nighttime teeth grinding, sleep apnea, and snoring have been shown to affect cognitive function, metabolism, and mental health. It can also decrease mood, attention span, and the amount of patience we have throughout the day. Parents can address these issues with telehealth services and devices to manage sleep apnea and prevent snoring and teeth grinding, and OTC medications that encourage sleep.
- Prepare for an upcoming trip. Whether you're planning a family vacation, a first weekend away from your baby, or a trip to the beach with friends, you can support your health needs with your tax-free funds. Find all your travel health essentials, including timesaving bundles at FSA Store® and HSA Store®.
- Update your eyewear. Feeling in need of a change this spring? Consider updating your prescription eyewear and sunglasses at the FSA or HSA Store® Optical Shop. Find a fresh look from top designer vision care brands. And don't forget, you can use your funds for annual vision exams or laser correction surgery.
- Get fertility support. Becoming a parent is a unique journey for everyone, and your FSA or HSA funds can help you get the products or clinical support you need to achieve a healthy pregnancy.
To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services that support every stage of parenthood, visit the searchable eligibility lists at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce® Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
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