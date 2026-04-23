10 Ways Parents Can Treat Themselves with Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Celebrate parents on Mother's Day and Father's Day by investing in physical and mental health with FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a parent means putting the needs of your children before your own, but self-care for parents should not be overlooked at any stage of life. As Mother's Day and Father's Day approach in the coming weeks, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is educating more than 70 million Americans who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) about how to use their tax-free funds to invest in their own health.

It's easy for parents to invest in their own health and wellbeing when they use tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds at FSA Store or HSA Store.

"Self-care isn't one-size-fits-all, especially for parents navigating different stages of life. Fortunately, an FSA or HSA gives parents a practical way to invest in themselves throughout the year, while saving money by using tax-free funds," said Jenna Everhart, senior vice president of human resources at Health-E Commerce®. "Mother's Day and Father's Day is a perfect opportunity for parents to purchase products that support their individual health goals, whether that's improving sleep and mental health, increasing activity, losing weight, or reducing pain that is impacting your lifestyle–it's important to invest in your own health."

10 FSA- and HSA-eligible Ways for Parents to Invest in Self-care

To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services that support every stage of parenthood, visit the searchable eligibility lists at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce® Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce