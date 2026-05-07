Health-E Commerce® to Showcase Participant Engagement and Integration Capabilities at Alegeus Partner Summit 2026

FSA Store® and HSA Store® to highlight e-commerce integrations, eligibility education, and tools designed to help third-party administrators (TPAs) drive stronger utilization of pre-tax health benefits

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, announced today that it will exhibit as a Platinum sponsor at the Alegeus Partner Summit, taking place May 18–20, 2026, in Carlsbad, CA. The conference is a leading education and networking event for anyone involved in pre-tax benefits, such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs).

Get to know Health-E Commerce and learn how FSA Store and HSA Store help third-party administrators drive utilization of pre-tax health benefits at the 2026 Alegeus Partner Summit in Carlsbad, CA on May 18-20.

Bringing together third-party administrators (TPAs), benefits leaders, and industry partners, the Alegeus Partner Summit is designed to help organizations accelerate growth and deliver a stronger benefits experience through a mix of strategic insights, practical training, and collaborative sessions. The event focuses on delivering real-world value through peer networking and hands-on engagement with the Alegeus team.

"Connecting with partners and sharing ideas and best practices that move the benefits industry forward is the cornerstone to improving and simplifying administration for employers and TPAs, and for participants," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce®. "We look forward to learning from other industry leaders and showcasing how our integrations, seamless shopping experience, and educational tools can reduce friction and create more meaningful engagement among participants."

During the event, Health-E Commerce® will highlight its latest integration capabilities that streamline the participant experience and strengthen connectivity for partners. Attendees can connect with the team at the Health-E Commerce® booth to explore solutions and discuss strategies for improving engagement and utilization.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming a partner, and how Health-E Commerce® helps TPAs and employers engage plan participants and improve benefits satisfaction.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce