Kick off 2026 With the Top 25 Hottest FSA- and HSA-eligible Products from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the end of Week 2 for 2026 resolutions, and if you're not on track with your goals or are feeling your reserve start to slip, it might be time to re-energize your routine by using tax-free FSA (flexible spending account) and HSA (health savings account) funds to purchase the most-loved products of 2025 from FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®. To keep individuals and families inspired and supported in their health goals, Health-E Commerce ® has released its definitive list of the Top 25 Products of 2025, based on shopping trends. In addition to keeping consumers focused on their goals, this information is important for FSA users who have a March 15 grace period spending deadline.

2025's Most Popular Health Products from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

"Whether you are looking to maintain a new fitness routine by tracking health metrics and managing pain, or simply updating your medicine cabinet, tax-free FSA and HSA funds are an ideal way to support both your physical and financial health," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "January is also the perfect time to take stock of your FSA balance before the March 15 grace period and save even more money when you shop FSA Store and HSA Store during our New Year, New You sale."

Understanding FSA Deadline Extensions and Carryover: While December 31 is the most common FSA deadline, your employer may offer a partial carryover of unused funds, a grace period and/or a runout period. If your employer offers an FSA carryover or rollover, you can carryover up to $660 in unused FSA funds from 2025 to 2026. A grace period gives you an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically December 31, which would make your grace period deadline March 15 of the new year – during which you can spend any remaining FSA funds from the previous year on new expenses. A runout period is a timeframe after your plan year ends – usually 90 days – during which you can still submit claims for reimbursement of expenses you incurred during the prior year (in this case, expenses incurred during 2025). These extensions are optional and an employer can choose to offer a carryover or a grace period (but not both), and/or a runout period. Check with your HR team to confirm if any of these options are available to you.

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

