10 Ways to Support Spring Health Needs with Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds at FSA Store® and HSA Store®
News provided byHealth-E Commerce
Mar 23, 2026, 10:40 ET
Make the most of longer days and warmer weather by managing seasonal allergies, sun exposure, and outdoor injuries with more than 2,500 guaranteed-eligible healthcare products at FSA Store® and HSA Store®
DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures warm and Americans spend more time outdoors, seasonal health concerns–ranging from allergies and sun exposure to minor injuries from outdoor activities–can also increase. Fortunately for the roughly 70 million people enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), it's easy to manage these health needs while saving money by using tax-free funds.
Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only items that are eligible for FSA and HSA reimbursement, makes it easy for individuals and families to support their personal health needs, no matter what their lifestyle needs are. Following are 10 ways to embrace spring health, while saving an estimated 30% by using tax-free FSA and HSA funds.
- Zyrtec Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Relief Tablets. Eliminate "Is it a cold or is it allergies?" questions by managing common spring allergy triggers, including pollen, dust, and pet dander with daily, over-the-counter medications.
- Illumine Ultrasonic Gum-Health Scaler - Caring MillTM by Aura. Keep teeth and gums healthy and feel confident about your summer smile by reducing plaque build up between dental cleanings.
- WHOOP Life Wearable Health & Activity Tracker. Starting a new outdoor fitness routine? Training for a marathon? Continuously track biometric insights related to movement, sleep, stress, and heart health so you can safely progress toward your health goals.
- Revive Ultra Massage Gun – Caring MillTM by Aura. Help ease pain and support mobility after spring workouts, family adventures or long days on the move with targeted percussion massage designed to support recovery.
- Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad. Soothing heat therapy combined with gentle massage and weighted pressure helps soothe sore muscles and stiff joints.
- Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gels. This home medicine cabinet staple delivers fast-acting pain relief and helps manage aches and pains that can be associated with spring colds and allergies.
- Palm Hand Therapy Device – Caring MillTM by Aura. Conditions like arthritis and tendonitis can be exacerbated by gardening and outdoor sports. Use tax-free FSA and HSA funds to enjoy gentle heat and rhythmic air compression.
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, SPF 50. If sun protection is part of your everyday skincare routine, you'll appreciate this award-winning, lightweight sunscreen that can even be worn under makeup.
- HarmonyHeat Leg Revival System – Caring MillTM by Aura. This combination of heat and compression supports circulation and relieves leg pain that can impact your overall health and mobility.
- Ember Arthritis & Pain Therapy Massager – Caring MillTM by Aura. Seasonal weather changes and increased activity levels in spring and summer can cause joint pain to flare up. This convenient, wearable device delivers adjustable heat and massage intensity to ease joint pain.
To explore more exclusively eligible spring health products and learn how your FSA and HSA works, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce®
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
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