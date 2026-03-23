Make the most of longer days and warmer weather by managing seasonal allergies, sun exposure, and outdoor injuries with more than 2,500 guaranteed-eligible healthcare products at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures warm and Americans spend more time outdoors, seasonal health concerns–ranging from allergies and sun exposure to minor injuries from outdoor activities–can also increase. Fortunately for the roughly 70 million people enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), it's easy to manage these health needs while saving money by using tax-free funds.

Spring is in the air. Make the most of longer days and warmer weather with FSA- and HSA-eligible healthcare products at FSA Store and HSA Store.

Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only items that are eligible for FSA and HSA reimbursement, makes it easy for individuals and families to support their personal health needs, no matter what their lifestyle needs are. Following are 10 ways to embrace spring health, while saving an estimated 30% by using tax-free FSA and HSA funds.

To explore more exclusively eligible spring health products and learn how your FSA and HSA works, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce