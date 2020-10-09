10-Year Anniversary of Arixa Capital's First Real Estate Lending Fund

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital is excited to announce the 10-year anniversary of its first real estate lending fund, Arixa Secured Income Fund, LLC (ASIF). Even in these uncertain times, both Arixa's borrowers and fund investors are enjoying strong results.

In a decade, Arixa has funded more than 1,600 loans, representing more than $1.6 billion of investment across the Company's funds. Arixa provides transitional business purpose loans on real estate projects ranging from single-family homes and urban subdivisions to smaller apartment buildings and mixed-use properties, primarily on the West Coast, including California, Washington and Oregon. Most loans range in size from $1 million to $10 million.

Arixa's funds have proved their value in 2020, continuing to deliver strong monthly returns and preserving capital for the funds' investors. No investor in Arixa's funds has ever suffered a loss of principal, and every investor has had positive returns in every year, quarter and month since the funds' inception. Arixa has established a unique market position as a high-quality lender and fund manager, providing financing to more than 200 different real estate investors and developers. Arixa's funds offer attractive yields of 7-10% across its lending funds, while providing a built-in margin of safety with historical loan-to-value ratios of less than 65%.

The company's funds are now available through Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade, via the following fund I.D. numbers:



Charles Schwab Fidelity TD Ameritrade Arixa Secured Income Fund, LLC 1191751 672998689 04099N103 Arixa Enhanced Income Fund, L.P. 1191752 48799W905 04099P108

Arixa is pleased to announce Dan Frankel's promotion to Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. Dan joined Arixa three years ago after servicing as Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development for PennyMac Financial Services and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Over his tenure at Arixa, Dan has been a key team member and an important contributor to Arixa's growth and continued success.

About the Company

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders providing customized small balance loan solutions to developers, and both residential and commercial investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information.

