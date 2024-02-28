10 Years of Direct Indexing Innovation on Envestnet's Industry Leading Platform - Driving Advisor Growth and Productivity with more than $9B in Assets

Since Launching in 2013, Envestnet Is Now One of the Largest Direct Index Separately Managed Account Providers, Offering Clients a Passive Strategy that Combines Tax Management and Customization Amid Surging Adoption and Demand

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data and wealth solutions, recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of its Quantitative Portfolios (QPs), the company's internally managed direct indexing solutions for advisors available on its industry leading platform. First made available in 2013 to provide clients with a passive strategy that combined tax management and customization, today Envestnet is one of the largest direct index separately managed account providers, with more than $9 billion in QP assets as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We continue to serve more and more advisors as they address important investor needs on the industry's most advanced and integrated technology platform. Since we launched our very first QP ten years ago, direct indexing has become the most popular separate account strategy across our ecosystem," said Brandon Thomas, Envestnet's Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer. "As advisors look to customize their client's portfolios through solutions such as tax management and values alignment, our QPs address needs that are often overlooked by 'one-size-fits-all' passive investments. Taking this one innovative step further, since the inception of the QPs we have created custom index strategies for clients seeking to achieve a variety of objectives."

Created to offer advisors in Envestnet's ecosystem access to direct indexing solutions for clients, Envestnet's QPs are a suite of asset class-specific investments that blend the benefits of "beta" investing with the portfolio customization of managed accounts. For more information about Envestnet's QPs, which are managed by the company's quantitative asset management unit, QRG Capital Management, Inc., please visit: https://www.envestnet.com/qrg/.

Over the past three years, Envestnet's QPs offering has grown by 40 percent annually in accounts and advisors. According to Cerulli, total direct index industry assets were $434 billion at the end of 2022, and they expect direct index assets to grow at a 12% clip over the next four years – outpacing the growth of mutual funds and ETFs over that same period[1].

Envestnet offers four varieties of QPs, each aiming to improve after-tax and risk-adjusted results—in a cost-effective manner.

Market Series Quantitative Portfolios: Market Series QPs feature low-cost access to important market segments coupled with opportunities for customization and tax management.

Factor-Enhanced Quantitative Portfolios: Factor-Enhanced QPs provide the potential for excess returns via increased exposure to prominent asset pricing factors such as value, momentum, quality, and low volatility factors.

Sustainable Quantitative Portfolios: Sustainable QPs explicitly focus on companies with high sustainability ratings and/or environmental, social, and governance priorities.

Fixed Income Quantitative Portfolios: Fixed Income QPs contain a subset of the constituents in the investment-grade bond universe and are constructed to provide consistent income generated from a diversified set of securities.

"Over the past decade, Envestnet has remained one step ahead of the ongoing evolution of direct indexing solutions – providing these solutions on the industry's leading technology platform to drive advisor growth and productivity," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "We are proud to celebrate 10 years of offering QPs, our direct indexing solutions, to advisors in our ecosystem. Over the past few years alone we have seen a surge in demand for these products, in line with overall industry trends, and we expect this growth to continue going forward."

Cerulli's US Managed Accounts 2023 Report, Direct index assets totaled $546.7B at 9/30/31, per Cerulli Managed Accounts Edge 4Q23

