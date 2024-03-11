ENVESTNET'S CONNECTED PLATFORM NAMED LEADER IN FINANCIAL PLANNING, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, TAMP AND BILLING SOLUTIONS IN 2024 T3/INSIDE INFORMATION ADVISOR SOFTWARE SURVEY

Envestnet | MoneyGuide Named Leading Financial Planning Software Provider By Market Share

For 17th Consecutive Year, In 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey

BERWYN, Pa., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has been recognized by the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as a leader in Financial Planning, Portfolio Management, TAMP and Billing Solutions -- reinforcing the strength, depth and breadth of its industry-leading Wealth Management Platform and commitment to supporting advisor growth and productivity through its deeply connected ecosystem. In the survey, Envestnet | MoneyGuide – Envestnet's premier financial planning software – was named the leading financial planning software provider by market share for the 17th consecutive year.

Envestnet took top honors across several categories. In the All-in-One Programs category, which continues to grow market share driven by the need for tighter integrations and internal efficiency, Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform was named a Software All-Star on the strength of its market penetration and for achieving an extraordinary average user rating. Further, in the Customized Client Billing Payment category, Envestnet BillFin was also named a Software All-Star.

In addition to leading the Financial Planning category for 17 years in a row, MoneyGuide also claimed top honors in the Social Security Analysis and College Planning categories and placed second for MoneyGuide Wealth Studios in the Estate Planning Category.

Overall, Envestnet achieved the No. 1 Ranking this year in the following categories:

Trading/Rebalancing Tools for the Envestnet | Tamarac platform

Data Warehouse Services for Google (powered by Envestnet)

Online Portfolio Management Tools for Envestnet

Envestnet also claimed a top 3 spot in the following categories:

Portfolio Management/Reporting Tools for Envestnet | Tamarac

Portfolio Design Solutions for Envestnet Quantitative Portfolios

TAMP Service Providers for Envestnet

Account Aggregation Tools for Envestnet | Yodlee

"We're extremely proud to be named an industry leader across multiple categories in this year's survey – reinforcing Envestnet's focus and unwavering commitment to support advisor growth and productivity in all parts of their practice, through the industry's most connected ecosystem," said Molly Weiss, Envestnet's Group President Wealth Management Platform.

The Envestnet Wealth Management Platform is delivering on industry trends and helping advisors better meet the needs of their clients through its connected platform of technology, advanced insights and solutions. Envestnet recently unveiled research that highlights the top trends shaping the future of financial advice, which included a theme that has permeated the industry: The Evolution Towards Holistic Advice. The report points out that amid this ongoing evolution towards more holistic advice, the scope of advice is expanding, and advisors increasingly need to add value beyond investments for their clients—such as through estate planning, tax advice, loan and credit management, life insurance, and health planning. Financial Planning is a core part of the Envestnet ecosystem and foundational to an advisor's practice.

"Financial planning is central to the thesis that advice will continue to become more holistic and intelligently connected. At MoneyGuide, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class financial planning capabilities to advisors so they can better understand their clients' whole financial life in one place across any range of areas including liquidity needs, long-term and near-term goals, debt management, social security, risk awareness, budget, and ultimately, enhance the value they provide to comprehensively address their clients' needs," added Rose Palazzo, Group President Financial Planning for Envestnet.

"The 2024 T3/Inside Information Software Survey, the definitive advisor buyer guide provides market share percentages and user rankings for more than 300 fintech solutions in 36 different categories. This year's survey once again demonstrates MoneyGuidePro's enduring leadership in the financial planning software category and continuing to gain market share," said Joel Bruckenstein, Founder of the T3 Conference and technology guides for advisors. "Overall, Envestnet claimed top honors across six categories, more than any other vendor in the survey. This not only speaks to the quality and adaptability of Envestnet's solutions but also to the evolving landscape of advisory services and the need to deliver comprehensive, client-centered advice."

ABOUT ENVESTNET

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

