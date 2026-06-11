100,000 NEW MEMBERS. FOUR YEARS. TEAMSTERS GROWING RAPIDLY.

Historic Organizing Fuels Strength of North America's Most Powerful Union

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced today that 100,000 workers have joined the union since March 2022, marking one of the most successful organizing periods in modern labor history and underscoring the growing demand for strong union representation across the U.S. and Canada.

The milestone is the result of an aggressive organizing strategy led by Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, who made union growth a top priority and invested heavily in organizing, bargaining, and contract enforcement.

"If anyone is still questioning whether the Teamsters are breaking through, they're not paying attention. We're negotiating record contracts, building powerful bipartisan coalitions, and organizing more than 100,000 new members," O'Brien said. "The old complacent guard that ran this union before us spent a decade organizing 50,000 workers, and we've doubled that in just four years. You don't see this kind of growth, energy, or militancy anywhere else in the labor movement. The Teamsters are coming for what our members deserve — so get out of our way."

The Teamsters' growth has extended far beyond traditional industries. While the union continues to expand in freight, warehousing, delivery, and logistics, tens of thousands of new members have organized in sectors including health care, public services, cannabis, and Amazon. The union is also expanding through internal organizing in Southern "right to work" states, and negotiating neutrality agreements at employers including DHL, American Red Cross, and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

"There's no stronger union in North America than the Teamsters. If workers want the best contracts, the highest wages, the most reliable benefits and protections on the job, they need to become Teamsters today and join the 100,000 new members we've organized in just four years," Zuckerman said. "We are protecting one another and holding corrupt, greedy corporations accountable. This is the just the beginning of a brighter future for this organization."

The organizing surge includes victories at major companies throughout North America, including UPS, DHL, Costco, Sysco, UNFI, the American Red Cross, and hundreds of smaller employers. It also reflects the Teamsters' continued success organizing younger workers who are driving a new generation of rank-and-file militancy across nearly every industry.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters