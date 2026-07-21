TEAMSTERS LAND INDUSTRY-LEADING DEAL AT UNITED AIRLINES

Union Secures Agreement in Principle for 11,000 Mechanics and Related Employees Nationwide

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union has reached an agreement in principle with United Airlines (UA) on a new contract for more than 11,000 mechanics and related employees nationwide, delivering a major victory after nearly two years of relentless bargaining and member-led contract action. The full bargaining committee, made up of UA business agents and rank-and-filers, voted 19-to-12 to recommend the agreement in principle to members for ratification.

The victory secures industry-leading wage increases and clear job protections, accelerates progression to top pay from eight years to five, and delivers a $54 million signing bonus upon ratification, which will provide payments of $5,000 to each member. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters fully recommends ratification of this agreement.

The contract breakthrough follows an aggressive campaign by the Teamsters Union. Throughout bargaining, Teamsters fought for an industry-leading agreement that reflects members' critical work maintaining one of the largest airline fleets in the world and keeping millions of passengers safe.

"For nearly two years, Teamsters at United stared down a multibillion-dollar corporation and demanded a contract worthy of their skills and the huge profits they generate," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members took on one of the biggest airlines in the world and won. This agreement will raise the bar for every airline worker in America. The Teamsters standard just went up again. We are proud to recommend this powerful, industry-leading contract."

The new agreement in principle secures significant gains for members, including:

A $54 million signing bonus upon ratification

Industry-leading wage increases

An accelerated wage progression to top-of-scale pay

Two-year extension of the Retiree Bridge Medical Plan

Expedited grievance and arbitration process

The Teamsters UA committee will finalize language and provide members with final details as soon as possible. Once a tentative agreement is complete, members will have the opportunity to review the full contract and vote for ratification.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters