100 authors under one roof: 42nd annual NPC Book Fair set for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred authors -- and their books -- will be under one roof at the National Press Club, just in time for the gift-giving season. Navigate national politics and history, whisk your way to tasty treats, or laugh with your little one during the 2019 Book Fair and Authors' Night on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Book Fair guests can shop titles and meet the authors behind incredible nonfiction and fiction tales in more than a dozen genres. It's your chance to mingle with your favorite author and discover new ones, including Jason Rezaian, Prisoner; Marlin Fitzwater, Calm Before the Storm; Dorothy Butler Gilliam, Trailblazer; and James Reston Jr., The Impeachment Diary.

The fair will feature a robust children's section, along with selections in cooking, sports, fiction, health and medicine, history, law, lifestyle, mystery, psychology, sports, travel, true crime, and regional interests. The National Press Club Journalism Institute has partnered with landmark local bookseller Politics & Prose to coordinate the event.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for NPC or Politics & Prose members. The fair takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the National Press Club, on the 13th floor of the National Press Building. In addition to being an opportunity to meet authors and pick up gifts for the avid readers in your life, the Book Fair raises funds for The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-press-clubs-2019-book-fair-authors-night-tickets-68629293063?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

National Press Club members and their guests are also invited to stop in the Reliable Source for a roast beef buffet either before or after visiting the book fair. The buffet opens at 5:30 p.m. The price of the roast beef buffet is $30 for Club members and $35 for non-members plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are encouraged. Please contact us at 202-662-7443 or e-mail at RS@press.org. Please note: There will be no taco night due to NPCJI Annual Book Fair and Author's night roast beef buffet.

Writers: Don't miss out on our inaugural writing workshop earlier in the day. Whether you're a journalist or a nonfiction author -- or you aspire to be one -- you'll leave this half-day workshop with concrete skills that will help you take your work to the next level. For more information, visit us here .

About NPCJI

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute serves as a beacon for journalism in the public interest.

Event details:

National Press Club

529 14th Street NW (14th & F Streets)

13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

$5 for NPC members; $10 for general public

**Please note**: No outside books or other author & book paraphernalia are allowed into the Fair. All books must be purchased onsite.

Contact Beth Francesco, operations director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, with any questions at bfrancesco@press.org .

