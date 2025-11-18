National Press Club Statement on President Trump's Remarks on the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement on the President's remarks about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is by National Press Club President Mike Balsamo.

"The National Press Club is deeply troubled by President Trump's comments today regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Khashoggi's murder inside a diplomatic facility was a grave violation of human rights and a direct attack on press freedom. That fact is not in dispute.

For reporters around the world — and for those who risk their lives to report on powerful figures, governments, and global events — statements that appear to minimize or excuse the killing of a journalist have real-world consequences. They can embolden those who wish to silence reporters, and they can undermine the essential principle that journalists must be able to work without fear of violence or retribution.

The National Press Club stands with Jamal Khashoggi's family, with our colleagues at The Washington Post, and with journalists everywhere who continue to do their jobs under threat. Mr. Khashoggi's death was a tragedy and a crime. His life and work deserve truth, transparency, and unwavering recognition of the principles he upheld.

We urge all world leaders — including our own — to speak with moral clarity about the protection of journalists and to reinforce the universal commitment that a free press is indispensable to a free society."

