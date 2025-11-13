Monday News Conference on Case of Chinese Journalist Dong Yuyu

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club will hold a news conference on Monday, Nov. 17 on developments in the case of Chinese Journalist Dong Yuyu, whose appeal in a National Security Case was denied by the Beijing High Court this week. This outrageous action will mean Dong faces 3.5 additional years behind bars.

Who: Yifu Dong, son of journalist Dong Yuyu

When: Monday, Nov. 17, 1pm

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street, Washington, DC, 13th Floor

Register for the news conference at this link.

