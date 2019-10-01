100 Days 100 Ways Helps Consumers Sprint to Savings this Holiday Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are less than 100 days left to shop for the winter holidays, and Consolidated Credit has created a sprint-style campaign to help consumers stay out of debt.

The thrill of enticing deals can make you throw down money around the holidays, but it's important to budget and not get wrapped up in debt. The first thing people need to do is create a holiday budget. An easy way to do this is with Consolidated Credit's Holiday Spending Planner.

There are officially 85 days left to shop for the winter holidays. If you’re living on a budget or trying to avoid debt, now is the time to start budgeting & planning. To enter the 100 Days 100 Ways contest, follow Consolidated Credit on your favorite social platform. Then retweet, like, share, pin and re-post each daily tip. For each action you’ll get another entry into the contest. There’s no limit to how many entries you can earn! There are 3 chances to WIN starting in October.

The free interactive holiday spending planner helps consumers set a practical holiday plan based on their annual income. It includes all the expenses people need to cover during the holidays, from gifts and decorations, all the way down to travel costs and shipping.

Consolidated Credit's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest have money-saving daily tips for the "100 Days, 100 Ways to Save" campaign. "The 100 days, 100 ways tips are designed to help people learn practical ways to keep holiday costs low," says April Lewis-Parks, Education Director for Consolidated Credit.

This campaign also features a social media contest for those following Consolidated Credit. People who retweet, like, share, pin, and repost are entered for a chance to win $100 each month through December. One social action equals one contest entry, and there is no limit to how many entries a follower can submit. Drawings will be conducted on October 16th, November 16th, and December 16th.

The Holiday Survival Guide included in this campaign helps consumers reflect, plan, and shop for the holiday season. First, consumers can ask themselves a series of thought-provoking questions at the outset of the guide. Then, consumers can use the Holiday Spending Planner to help them keep track of spending and avoid credit card debt.

"The winter holidays are the most expensive time of year for most families," explains Lewis-Parks. "The "100 Days, 100 Ways to Save" campaign, the Holiday Spending Planner and Survival Guide help consumers avoid overspending."

About: In 26 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 6.5 million people overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit