100 Days to Christmas: Michaels Unveils Its Most Expansive Holiday Assortment Yet

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels, the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, today unveiled its most expansive holiday décor assortment to date, launching six brand-new, inspired collections as part of its annual "100 Days to Christmas" celebration. Rolling out in stores and online starting October 3, these exclusive to Michaels collections offer something for every aesthetic – from nostalgic classics and modern monochromes to playful pastels and retro-fabulous entertaining essentials.

Michaels' 2025 holiday décor collections include:

Peppermint Lane, available October 3, features classic holiday icons like Santa, nutcrackers, and candy canes adorning décor, tree trimmings, pillows, and festive tableware. With a cheerful palette of red, green, and white, this collection is a sweet and timeless celebration of holiday tradition.

Frosted Fairytale, available October 10, is a pastel dream come to life with twinkly, iridescent, and bejeweled details. Featuring mirrored ornaments, fur-trimmed stockings, and chic luxe accents in soft shades of pastel blue, lilac, pink, gold, and silver, this collection delivers a dazzlingly colorful spin on holiday magic.

Silent Night, available October 17, is a moody, modern, and elegantly minimal collection channeling a neutral palette of black, gray, white, silver, and gold. Featuring monochromatic reindeer, refined bows, and minimalist stockings, this elevated line creates a sophisticated holiday atmosphere.

Berry Jolly, available October 17, brings modern retro flair to the season with a playful mix of pink, fuchsia, red, and green. From glassware and bar cart accents to plush pillows, blankets, and oversized bows, this collection delivers festive feels with a contemporary twist.

Gingerbread Forest, available October 17, celebrates cozy holiday nostalgia with décor inspired by gingerbread men, frosting-detailed houses, and evergreen trees. Rustic accents like pinecones and cabin-inspired textures define this collection with shades of green, brown, tan, cocoa, and white creating a warm, inviting holiday retreat.

Holiday Tidings, available November 14, blends classic holiday motifs with elevated sparkle and shine for traditionalists who love a little glitz. With its rich maroon, burgundy, gold, and green hues, this collection features Santas, reindeer, poinsettias, wreaths, stockings, garlands, bows, and festive velvet details.

"As customers continue to lean into early shopping and creative self-expression, we're meeting that excitement with our most robust and diverse holiday assortment ever," said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. "Each of our six new collections are rooted in trend-forward design – from fashion and interiors to nostalgic pop culture moments, making it easier than ever for customers to find a style that speaks to them so they can bring it to life in their own unique way."

In addition to these six collections, Michaels is expanding its seasonal offerings across fabric, crafts, faux florals, ribbons, gift wrap, baking supplies, party goods, and its beloved holiday tree shop featuring new lighting effects, finishes, and sizes for every space and budget. Whether customers want to buy or DIY, Michaels delivers everything they need to create and celebrate their most joyful holiday season yet.

For holiday updates, inspiration, and a behind-the-scenes peek at this year's trendsetting styles, follow @michaelsstores on social media or visit Michaels.com.

