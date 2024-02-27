100 Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to Oscar-nominated Projects

Multi-Oscar winning graduate, Gary Rizzo is once again nominated for an Oscar of his very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University , an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is proud to share that 100 Full Sail alumni are credited on 23 nominated projects across 20 categories at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The 2024 Oscars(R) ceremony will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and will be televised on ABC. This year, the event will be hosted by comedian, writer, producer, and television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Full Sail's 2009 Hall of Fame inductee and multi-Oscar winning Recording Arts graduate, Gary Rizzo is nominated for his work as Re-Recording Mixer on the epic biographical drama "Oppenheimer" in the category Achievement in Sound. Previously, Rizzo won an Oscar in 2011 for his work on "Inception" in the category Best Sound Mixing, as well as in 2018 for his work on "Dunkirk" in the same category.

"Congratulations to Gary Rizzo, and all of our graduates credited on nominated projects at the upcoming Oscars," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "Our entire university community is cheering on our grads, and we are excited to tune in to this year's ceremony."

Full Sail alumni have contributed to films and projects nominated across 20 categories at this year's awards including Best Picture, Animated Feature Film, Production Design, Visual Effects, and more.

