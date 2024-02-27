100 Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to Oscar-nominated Projects

Multi-Oscar winning graduate, Gary Rizzo is once again nominated for an Oscar of his very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is proud to share that 100 Full Sail alumni are credited on 23 nominated projects across 20 categories at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The 2024 Oscars(R) ceremony will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and will be televised on ABC. This year, the event will be hosted by comedian, writer, producer, and television host Jimmy Kimmel

Full Sail's 2009 Hall of Fame inductee and multi-Oscar winning Recording Arts graduate, Gary Rizzo is nominated for his work as Re-Recording Mixer on the epic biographical drama "Oppenheimer" in the category Achievement in Sound. Previously, Rizzo won an Oscar in 2011 for his work on "Inception" in the category Best Sound Mixing, as well as in 2018 for his work on "Dunkirk" in the same category.

"Congratulations to Gary Rizzo, and all of our graduates credited on nominated projects at the upcoming Oscars," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "Our entire university community is cheering on our grads, and we are excited to tune in to this year's ceremony."

Full Sail alumni have contributed to films and projects nominated across 20 categories at this year's awards including Best Picture, Animated Feature Film, Production Design, Visual Effects, and more.

About Full Sail University:
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors. 

