'100 Hometowns' Revealed: Lowe's Announces 100 Community Impact Projects As Part Of 100th Birthday Celebration

Projects include 35 community centers, 19 community spaces, nine shelters, eight housing facilities, seven cultural preservation projects, seven playground installations, six gardens, four food pantries, four skilled trades projects, and one civic upgrade. Communities can find details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress on Lowe's 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.

"We are inspired by the nationwide response to 100 Hometowns, which brought people from all across the country to share with us their remarkable stories and hope for how their community might be made a little better," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Lowe's has been dedicated to improving homes, and hometowns, since its founding in 1921, and we look forward to continuing to do so for the next 100 years."

In addition to partnering with local Lowe's associates and its extensive network of Pros, non-profits and community groups including impact partner Points of Light, Lowe's is also getting help from some well-known friends.

Former Lowe's associate and award-winning country music star Kane Brown helped kick off 100 Hometowns on March 9 in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. He will return in August to his 100 Hometowns project, The East Lake Boys & Girls Club, to help put the final touches on renovations to better serve the many kids for whom the club is a home away from home.

NFL stars and members of the 2021 Lowe's Home Team—including legendary quarterback Drew Brees, Justin Fields, Najee Harris, and Matt Light, among others—will also help with their own hometown projects as part of their mission to help make homes better for all.

"For 15 incredible years, New Orleans has been my hometown, and I love giving back to the city that supported my family and me," said Brees. "For my 100 Hometowns project, I'm excited to support an amazing small business in the Lower Ninth Ward that has been a rock for the community."

Work on the 100 Hometowns projects begins this week, as former NFL star Matt Light is already hard at work in his hometown of Greenville, Ohio to help train high school students in timber frame construction to build a covered bridge that betters the community. Every 100 Hometowns project is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

