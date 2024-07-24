$100 Million Gift to Establish William & Mary's Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences

CONTACTS:

This historic gift is the largest ever to a university in support of coastal and marine science education, research and solutions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The accelerating pace of global change poses grave challenges to marine systems and to billions of people who live near coastlines. Worldwide, coastal communities face existential threats such as rising sea levels, increased storm intensity and flooding, loss of agricultural land and impaired water quality. At this crucial moment, William & Mary will lead the way forward. A transformational $100 million gift from philanthropist Jane Batten HON '17, L.H.D. '19 will catalyze the newly named Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences. Batten's visionary gift will position W&M and its Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) as the premier destination for developing solutions to these threats — building on the university's strong scientific reputation and unmatched expertise in coastal resilience.

This is the biggest and boldest gift ever given to a university for a school dedicated to coastal and marine sciences. It is also the largest gift in William & Mary's 331-year history.

Global Impact

Through this gift, Batten is calling on the global community to unite in supporting the school's groundbreaking research and innovation.

"William & Mary has long been at the vanguard of research tackling urgent local, national and international challenges. No institution is better positioned to address global change," said President Katherine Rowe. "By investing in bold ideas and new partnerships, the Batten School will power 'science for solutions' for Virginia and the world."

Rapid global change — a term that encompasses more than just climate change — is greatly deteriorating ecological, economic and social stability in coastal communities and marine systems. It impacts approximately 3.2 billion people worldwide, including 128 million in the U.S. who live near coastlines. In Virginia alone, it affects nearly five million people who live in coastal regions.

Global Movement

Batten views her gift as just the beginning.

"This gift propels us forward toward great promise and progress," Batten said. "I am confident that this will spark significant change, building resilience in coastal communities in the Commonwealth and across the globe for generations to come."

The university has set a goal of raising at least another $100 million from state, federal and private sources to realize fully the vision for the school.

"I'm calling on fellow philanthropists, government leaders, alumni and friends to join me in taking action," Batten added. "I've always believed that philanthropy is not just something you should do, it is something that is a privilege to do. I'm privileged to be able to give to something that will be a game-changer for the world."

Batten, who is not a W&M alumna, believes that the best way to tackle some of the greatest global threats is by giving to and through William & Mary. Her confidence in the university's leadership and vision underscores her commitment to seeing support grow and inspire others to join this crucial effort.

Global Vision

Located on the York River in Gloucester Point, Virginia, the Batten School will offer the ideal setting for coastal and marine research and education, surrounded by wetlands, marshes and coastal waters.

"We have a geographical advantage, expertise advantage and historical presence in this area. We also have the breadth and depth in coastal and marine systems to allow us to take on very significant challenges that other places aren't equipped for," said Dean of the Batten School and Director of VIMS Derek Aday. "With this unprecedented gift, we will not only advance critical research and inform policy but also train the next generation of scientists, thought leaders and engaged citizens, preparing them to navigate the complexities of global change in this century."

Specifically, the Batten School will focus on:

Attracting Great Minds : Establishing a clear identity as the premier global institution for coastal and marine sciences, we will attract top students and scientists and engage stakeholders to maximize science for solutions.

: Establishing a clear identity as the premier global institution for coastal and marine sciences, we will attract top students and scientists and engage stakeholders to maximize science for solutions. A Global Destination : Transformational changes at the Gloucester Point campus include new infrastructure that will build community, serve the public with engaging educational opportunities and present emerging solutions.

: Transformational changes at the campus include new infrastructure that will build community, serve the public with engaging educational opportunities and present emerging solutions. Coordination & Partnerships : As the Commonwealth of Virginia's hub and a global leader for coastal and marine sciences, we will provide responsive policy, innovative teaching and broad engagement with public and private partners across the world.

: As the Commonwealth of hub and a global leader for coastal and marine sciences, we will provide responsive policy, innovative teaching and broad engagement with public and private partners across the world. Leading-Edge Degree Programs : Launching a new bachelor's degree program, expanding graduate opportunities and alternative credentials across William & Mary's diverse academic schools and research institutes.

: Launching a new bachelor's degree program, expanding graduate opportunities and alternative credentials across William & Mary's diverse academic schools and research institutes. Interdisciplinary Reach: Recruiting outstanding interdisciplinary scientists to address urgent coastal and marine challenges.

These focal points build on the university's Vision 2026 water initiative, elevating William & Mary's commitment to innovative solutions that ensure the resilience of the world's oceans, coasts and waterways.

Global 'Science for Solutions'

Named for one of the most generous and impactful families in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Batten School will accelerate nearly a century of 'science for solutions' at VIMS. Established in 1940 and fully integrated with William & Mary in 1979, VIMS is a trusted global leader in coastal and marine research, education and public engagement.

As a state agency, VIMS has a legal mandate to conduct research and provide scientific advice to the Commonwealth. Working hand in hand with one another, the Batten School will be positioned as the nation's preeminent school for coastal and marine sciences, with the goal of offering a B.S. in addition to the existing M.A., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees.

Just months ago, the university announced that it will seek to establish a bachelor's degree in marine science, the first public undergraduate marine science degree in Virginia.

Global Legacy

Jane Batten and her late husband Frank Batten, who served on William & Mary's Board of Visitors in the 1990's, along with their children Dorothy Batten and Frank Batten Jr., are renowned for their exceptional generosity in the areas of environmental conservation, education and research, among others.

The Batten family has had an extraordinary impact on William & Mary, establishing the Batten Foundation Scholarship Endowment at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and the Frank Batten Sr. MBA Investment Fund Endowment. They also created the business school's Center for Online Learning to grow its portfolio of online graduate degree programs.

Jane is actively involved with several local foundations, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, and has received numerous awards for her volunteerism and philanthropy.

For decades, the Battens have inspired others to invest in bettering society. This $100 million gift, in particular, underscores the family's commitment to fostering resilience in the face of global change.

"The Batten family legacy of giving continues to drive positive change worldwide. They are incredibly passionate about the Chesapeake Bay and other coastal systems, immensely knowledgeable about key issues and motivated to make a difference," added Aday. "This gift is evidence of shared trust and mutual belief that together, along with our philanthropic partners, we can make a big difference in some of the most important systems on the planet."

According to Aday, faculty, staff and students at W&M and VIMS are ready to seize this moment, broadening research, educating an engaged public and providing scientifically sound guidance for decision-making. "Our work has positioned us as a global scientific leader, a respected educational partner and a trusted advisor on coastal and marine issues. We are optimistic about our next chapter and hopeful that together, with partners across the globe, we can implement real change for the betterment of humanity."

