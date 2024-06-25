100 Organizations Nationwide Awarded $10 Million for Renovations Through Lowe's Hometowns Community Impact Program

Projects will improve vital community spaces and address critical needs including veterans services, safe and affordable housing, and food insecurity

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- From helping to build a community of safe homes for veterans in South Dakota to transforming a kitchenette into a full-size kitchen to provide nutritious meals for children transitioning into foster care in Tennessee, 100 nonprofits received Lowe's Hometowns grants to renovate, restore or rebuild their spaces.

Lowe's associates built and landscaped a playground and play space specially crafted for deaf and hard of hearing children with Aid the Silent in San Antonio. Lowe's associates volunteer at Restore OKC during the 2023 Lowe's Hometowns red vest day. Lowe's associate helps to install a floor at a 2023 Lowe's Hometowns project in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The $10 million in Lowe's Hometowns grants announced today will benefit 88 communities in 44 states and Washington, D.C. The 100 projects, selected from consumer nominations, address needs specific to each community, from access to housing and community services to support for first responders and veterans.

"The support of the Lowe's Hometowns grant helps us continue our mission to create a path back to stability for those who took the oath to protect this country," said Bryan Meyer, CEO of nonprofit Veterans Community Project. "Opening this community will not only benefit Sioux Falls by providing much-needed support for local veterans, but it also adds another village to our network, further strengthening our efforts to fix veteran homelessness nationwide."

Lowe's Hometowns, the company's five-year, $100 million community impact program, launched in 2022. 2.5 million people are anticipated to benefit from the first two years of Lowe's Hometowns projects within one year of project completion.1

In addition to supporting the 100 grant-funded projects, Lowe's associates will complete more than 1,700 community revitalization projects as a part of Lowe's Hometowns. Lowe's associates contribute tens of thousands of volunteer hours and use Lowe's products, services and network of Pros to bring the renovations to life.

"Lowe's Hometowns is all about bringing neighbors together to improve shared spaces and our communities," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "At Lowe's we are committed to giving our customers a great place to shop, providing our associates with a wonderful place to work, while making the communities where we live and work better. We believe if we can accomplish these three commitments, we will continue to deliver shareholder value."

Other projects funded by grants will:

kickstart a tiny home community in Lahaina, Hawaii , in partnership with Rebuild Maui, after the devastating wildfires

, in partnership with Rebuild Maui, after the devastating wildfires provide fresh food for a Detroit neighborhood located in a food desert by transforming an abandoned lot into a vibrant garden and market space with Peace Tree Parks

neighborhood located in a food desert by transforming an abandoned lot into a vibrant garden and market space with Peace Tree Parks renovate the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company's facility in Pittsburgh to make it more comfortable and welcoming for volunteers and the community

Lowe's Hometowns is made possible by the company's innovative partnership with Points of Light. The national nonprofit serves as a trusted community impact adviser and implementation partner.

"Grants that support nonprofits' infrastructure and ability to provide community services are critical and often the areas that nonprofits find the most difficult to gain funding support for," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Lowe's continues to set a stellar example of community impact by leveraging its resources and assets to deliver, in partnership with community, the best long-term outcomes for millions of individuals."

Visit Lowes.com/Hometowns and follow #LowesHometowns on social media to learn more about each organization and keep up with the projects.

1 Full program impact data available in the Lowe's Hometowns Executive Summary linked here.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

