Lowe's Launches an Associate-Powered Home Maintenance Subscription Called HomeCare+ Nationwide

The new subscription bundles seven essential home maintenance services into two annual visits for $99 a year, delivering helpful in-home service from trusted Lowe's red vest associates

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today introduced a new associate-powered annual subscription offering to its MyLowe's Rewards loyalty members called HomeCare+. For just $99 a year, Lowe's will offer seven in-home services that make it easier for homeowners to manage essential up-keep tasks on a regular basis, whether they're crunched for time or in need of the expertise of a trained Lowe's red vest associate. The program will be available across more than 75% of homes across the country.

"HomeCare+ is all about simplifying home improvement and making it easier for our customers," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Bringing together a simple, affordable subscription with something that truly sets Lowe's apart—the expertise of our red vest associates—is how we will deepen loyalty with our customers. And as AI plays a bigger role in people's lives, and ultimately in their homes, leaning into the power of human connection uniquely positions Lowe's as the most helpful brand in home improvement."

The subscription includes two in-home visits per year, with up to seven essential home maintenance services performed at each appointment by local Lowe's store associates. Subscribers can easily schedule visits in-store or through Lowes.com, and select up to seven services per visit*, including:

Electric dryer vent cleaning

HVAC air filter replacement

Refrigerator water filter replacement

Electric water heater flush

Garage door lubrication

Smoke and carbon monoxide detector battery replacement

Light bulb replacement

HomeCare+ builds on Lowe's growing loyalty ecosystem, extending the value of the MyLowe's Rewards program beyond the transaction. Designed to support customers across life stages—from first-time homeowners with young children to Boomers who are aging in place—MyLowe's Rewards delivers personalized benefits, experiences and services that evolve with customers' needs. Programs like Lowe's Kids Club introduce families to the brand through hands-on engagement, while offerings like HomeCare+ expand that value into practical, ongoing home support.

"We know home maintenance can feel overwhelming, whether you're a first-time homeowner, a busy parent or someone who's simply uncomfortable climbing ladders around the home," said Amanda Bailey, Lowe's vice president of customer marketing and loyalty. "We consistently hear from customers that small tasks around the house quickly turn into a long to-do list. HomeCare+ is the result of listening intently to what our customers care about most to deliver on our brand promise."

MyLowe's Rewards members enrolled in HomeCare+ also get more:

Save 5% on select items needed to complete services, including HVAC filters, light bulbs, batteries and refrigerator water filters ∧

Automatically receive Gold Status—the highest tier in the free MyLowe's Rewards1 program—unlocking benefits like 1.5 points per dollar spent on eligible purchases,2 fast and free delivery, including same day on eligible orders of $25 or more,3 member-only deals and access to free member gifts.4

HomeCare+ gift cards will be available later this year, offering a unique and meaningful way to celebrate and support new homeowners, beloved neighbors, busy families and aging parents with practical help around the home.

For more information, availability and to subscribe, visit Lowes.com/homecareplus.

*Available in select zip codes only. Cancel anytime. Non-refundable fee. Terms & service restrictions at Lowes.com/HomeCareTerms. Subject to change.

∧ Offer applies to Eligible Purchases of full-priced smoke detector and carbon dioxide detector batteries, HVAC air filters, refrigerator water filters, and light bulbs after all other applicable discounts. Offer not valid on previous sales or with any other discount (including but not limited to, Lowe's everyday 5% credit discount, Military Discount & Lowest Price Guarantee price match). Subject to change.

1 MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to terms & conditions. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

2 500 points = $5 MyLowe's Money. Exclusions, restrictions, and more terms apply. Learn more. Subject to change.

3 Same-day delivery applies to eligible in-stock items up to 60-lb per item and total order weight of up to and 300-lb and 48-in x 36-in x 21-in max. total order. Order by 2pm; delivery by 8pm subject to availability. Free shipping not available in AK, HI, or US Territories. Additional fee for expedited shipping & hazardous materials. See Lowes.com/ShippingTerms for details.

4 Member Gifts vary and may be subject to additional terms and restrictions.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contact

MJ Wilson

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SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.