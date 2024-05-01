101 Mobility Announces Strategic Partnership with "Divine Renovation" TV Series

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility proudly unveils an impactful partnership with the esteemed "Divine Renovation" TV series, hosted by television icon Erik Estrada, best known for his role as Ponch in the 70s California Highway Patrol TV show, CHiPs. This strategic collaboration aims to enrich the lives of families in need by providing crucial mobility solutions that foster independence, safety, and freedom.

"Divine Renovation" serves as a beacon of communal support, spotlighting modest yet significant home modifications that profoundly improve lives. Each episode showcases a different family or individual in need, emphasizing compassion and tangible assistance.

The genesis of this partnership stems from a personal connection between 101 Mobility and "Divine Renovation." John Macdonald, a franchise owner of 101 Mobility based in Connecticut, was featured on season 2 of "Divine Renovation," installing a ramp for a special family with a young child with a disability. This prompted Brooke Bloomquist, the Director of Marketing at 101 Mobility, to reach out to the producers to explore a national partnership.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to cultivate this partnership with Valerie, Monty, Erik, and the entire Just Do Good Entertainment group. Their dedication to uplifting communities mirrors our mission here at 101 Mobility, and working together has been truly inspiring. We look forward to the positive impact we can create together as we continue to share our commitment to enhancing lives," remarked Bloomquist.

As the national partner for Season 3, 101 Mobility eagerly anticipates the opportunity to impact lives through the collaboration with "Divine Renovation."

At the recent 101 Mobility Annual Conference, Monty Hobbs and Erik Estrada engaged with franchise owners, further cementing the groundwork for this partnership. Hobbs expressed, "The conference offered invaluable insights. Witnessing the dedication of franchise owners like John Macdonald to effecting positive change was truly inspiring. With 101 Mobility's support, we're extending the reach of 'Divine Renovation,' transforming more lives profoundly."

Following a meeting with Bloomquist and 101 Mobility President Joe Loch at the Wilmington, NC headquarters, Valerie Smaldone and Monty Hobbs spearheaded the launch of Just Do Good Entertainment, a venture dedicated to creating compelling content while giving back to communities and causes. Inviting 101 Mobility to feature in a forthcoming children's book centered on a disabled parent, with a character reminiscent of Erik Estrada's iconic police officer, underscores the depth of this collaboration. The book is slated for release in Fall 2024.

"Divine Renovation" is available for streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, and Apple TV, reaching a diverse audience with its uplifting narratives.

About 101 Mobility: 101 Mobility is recognized as a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals. With a strong commitment to independence, safety, and freedom, the company offers an extensive range of products including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, platform lifts, and home elevators. Emphasizing a client-centered approach, 101 Mobility ensures tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each customer. Through its widespread network of franchises across the nation, 101 Mobility guarantees exceptional service and support, aiming to significantly improve the quality of life for those it serves.

SOURCE 101 Mobility, LLC