101 Mobility® Eden Prairie: Leading the Way in Mobility and Accessibility Solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility® is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Eden Prairie, marking the introduction of the city's first nationally branded full-service provider of a wide range of mobility equipment. This includes stair lifts, ramps, patient lifts, power wheelchairs, scooters, and more. Peter Farran, an experienced professional with a deep commitment to community well-being, leads 101 Mobility® Eden Prairie as its newest franchisee.

Peter Farran, with his rich background in healthcare and a passionate commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with mobility challenges, brings a unique perspective to 101 Mobility®. This new location is dedicated to serving Eden Prairie and its neighbors by offering products that promote safety, independence, and freedom for those wishing to age in place or live with mobility challenges.

"Our vision is clear," Peter Farran states. "There's a critical need for accessible, reliable mobility solutions within our community. At 101 Mobility® Eden Prairie, we're not just about selling equipment; we're about enabling people to live safely and comfortably in their own homes, preserving their independence and dignity."

Peter's journey to opening 101 Mobility® Eden Prairie was inspired by personal observations of the difficulties faced by those without proper mobility support in their homes. These experiences, coupled with his professional background, solidified his determination to make a tangible difference in the lives of those needing mobility solutions.

At 101 Mobility® Eden Prairie, the focus goes beyond mere transactions. The team is driven by a commitment to understand each customer's unique needs and challenges, offering personalized solutions that enhance their quality of life. This customer-centric approach is supported by an innovative marketing strategy and community engagement efforts to increase awareness about the options available for improving mobility and accessibility.

Peter Farran and his team at 101 Mobility® Eden Prairie are excited to provide expert advice, exceptional service, and a wide range of products to those seeking to improve their mobility and navigate their environment more easily. They are ready to assist the community in achieving greater independence and ensuring everyone has the freedom to live life on their own terms.

