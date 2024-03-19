101 Mobility Celebrates Excellence with Inaugural Franchise of the Year Award at Annual Conference in Nashville, TN

PHOENIX, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During its recent Annual Conference in Nashville, TN, 101 Mobility introduced an important new component to its awards program: the Franchise of the Year Award. This award honors franchise owners who demonstrate a strong commitment to the brand's core values of commitment, collaboration, and excellence, recognizing franchisees for outstanding performance in execution, support, advocacy, and engagement. These contributions significantly enhance the resilience and growth of the 101 Mobility system.

Larry Wright, Franchise Owner of 101 Mobility in Phoenix & Tucson. Celebrating innovation and community impact as our esteemed Franchise of the Year. A leader who embodies commitment, collaboration, and excellence.

This year, the Franchise of the Year Award was proudly presented to Larry Wright, the owner of the 101 Mobility franchises in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Wright's exceptional leadership has not only led to remarkable business growth but has also had a significant impact on the lives of individuals in his community.

As a respected veteran and former executive at Accenture, Wright has overseen a substantial sales increase in his franchises, achieving a remarkable 27% growth from 2022 to 2023. Since assuming control of his franchises in April 2016, he has instilled a culture of excellence, innovation, and support, thereby raising service and operational standards across the 101 Mobility network.

In addition to his leadership at the local level, Wright is an active member of the Franchise Advisory Council (FAC), where he contributes valuable insights and leadership that help propel the brand forward. He also plays a crucial role in the Vehicle Wrap Task Force, which focuses on rebranding the company's fleet of vehicles. His participation in this initiative has been key to enhancing brand visibility and ensuring consistency across all franchise locations.

Wright's efforts extend beyond achieving financial success. He has been pivotal in building a community spirit and support network among franchisees, proactively offering employees enhanced training opportunities, including advanced sessions at 101 Mobility's headquarters. This underscores his commitment to the professional growth of his team and to providing exceptional service quality.

Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility, expressed his admiration for Wright's work, stating, "Larry Wright's efforts in Arizona perfectly capture the essence of our mission. He has built a team that is committed to enhancing the lives of community members through increased freedom, independence, and safety. His invaluable support guides our brand towards a bright future."

Beyond his business endeavors, Wright is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He supports various local organizations, including NPH USA, which transforms the lives of orphaned, abandoned, and disadvantaged children in Latin America and the Caribbean through healthcare, education, and spiritual formation. He also supports Ability 360, which offers comprehensive programs empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve their goals. Wright's involvement extends to the Direct Advocacy & Resource Center, advocating for people with disabilities, and the Foundation for Senior Living, which is committed to providing home and community-based services and developing energy-efficient, affordable housing to assist seniors and adults with disabilities in living independently.

About 101 Mobility:

101 Mobility is the leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, offering a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals. Committed to delivering personalized, client-focused solutions, 101 Mobility provides stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, home elevators, and more. Through its nationwide network of franchises, 101 Mobility ensures exceptional service and support, enabling families and businesses to achieve independence and thrive.

For more information about 101 Mobility and its commitment to improving lives through mobility solutions, please visit our website or contact us directly.

