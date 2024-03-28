Chris Diehl Returns to 101 Mobility as Director of National Accounts

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is thrilled to announce the return of Chris Diehl to its Home Office Team. Chris rejoins 101 Mobility in the role of Director of National Accounts, where he will focus on expanding relationships with key entities such as the Veterans' Administration, the Medicaid Waiver program, and Worker's Compensation opportunities across 101 Mobility markets.

Having previously served as Franchise Business Development Manager at 101 Mobility from April 2014 to April 2021, Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Over the past three years, he held a similar role at Next Day Access. Chris is excited to "return home" to 101 Mobility and continue his mission of driving revenue growth for franchisees while fostering relationships beneficial to the entire system.

Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris's return, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to the 101 Mobility family. His proven track record of success and deep understanding of our industry make him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to the continued growth and success that Chris will undoubtedly bring to our organization."

Chris Diehl will officially rejoin 101 Mobility on Monday, April 22nd, 2024. His extensive background in business development, marketing, and sales, spanning over three decades, uniquely positions him to drive strategic initiatives and further enhance the company's position as an industry leader.

About 101 Mobility:

101 Mobility is the leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, offering a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals. Committed to delivering personalized, client-focused solutions, 101 Mobility provides stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, home elevators, and more. Through its nationwide network of franchises, 101 Mobility ensures exceptional service and support, enabling families and businesses to achieve independence and thrive.

